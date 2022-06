Investors are putting billions of dollars into cash and stock funds as they seek protection from surging inflation. Cash saw the biggest inflows in six weeks at about $54 billion, while exchange-traded funds led additions of about $12 billion into equities in the week through June 8, according to Bank of America Corp. note, which cited EPFR Global data. US stocks were the primary beneficiaries of inflows with about $13 billion, while bond fund outflows resumed, the data showed.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO