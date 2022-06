In the past two years, we've all had to endure our way through countless product shortages, including everything from cream cheese to popcorn, and Subway cold cuts to disposable coffee cups. But although we seem to be past some of the most monumental — who could ever forget the Great Toilet Paper Frenzy of 2020? — that's not to say that we won't still find empty supermarket shelves where some of our favorite products used to be.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO