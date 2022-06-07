Jones, Edwin Timothy "Tim"

Emmil M. Sherman 11/22/1928 - 6/6/2022 Emmil Monroe Sherman, 93, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on June 6, 2022. The youngest of six children, Emmil was born November 22, 1928, in Victor, Idaho, the son of Pleasant and Areatha (Cheney) Sherman. He attended Teton High School, where he actively participated in sports, lettering in boxing, football, and basketball. In 1948 he was called to serve in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after he returned home from his mission, he married Ilene Hansen in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1951. They were the parents of seven children. He had thirty grandchildren, sixty-seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO