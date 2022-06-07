ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nibley, UT

Jones, Edwin Timothy "Tim"

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwin Timothy "Tim" Jones passed away on June 2, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer. Tim was born on Nov. 2, 1942 to Georgia Opal Jones and Vern Emil Jones in Salt Lake City, UT. He had three brothers and two sisters: William "Bill" E (Roberta), David K (Alisha), Kenneth...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Kysia Poulsen and Alexander Curtis

Alexander Robertson Curtis and Kysia Leann Poulsen were sealed in the Payson Temple on Friday, May 27, 2022. Parents of the bride are Chad and Heather Poulsen of Levan. Grandparents of the bride are Donna and Martin Poulsen of Levan and David and Marsha Knutsen of Lehi. Parents of the...
PAYSON, UT
Herald-Journal

Emmil M. Sherman

Emmil M. Sherman 11/22/1928 - 6/6/2022 Emmil Monroe Sherman, 93, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on June 6, 2022. The youngest of six children, Emmil was born November 22, 1928, in Victor, Idaho, the son of Pleasant and Areatha (Cheney) Sherman. He attended Teton High School, where he actively participated in sports, lettering in boxing, football, and basketball. In 1948 he was called to serve in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after he returned home from his mission, he married Ilene Hansen in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1951. They were the parents of seven children. He had thirty grandchildren, sixty-seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Rural Route News - June 8, 2022

Seminary graduation for the Dayton Ward was held on Sunday May 29th at the Preston South Stake Center. Graduates from Dayton were Samuel Beutler, Easton Henderson, Treyton Hendrickson, Nathan Jensen, and Dominic Maw. School is now out for the West Side School District this summer. The youth from the Oxford...
DAYTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Free summer lunches a big draw in Cache Valley schools

As always, lines are expected to be long for free lunches at Cache Valley schools this summer. In recent years, the Logan City School District has averaged roughly 800 children a day for the federally funded lunches, while the Cache County School District has been feeding around 2,000 a day.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nibley, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Obituaries
City
Midvale, UT
Logan, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
City
Sandy, UT
City
Logan, UT
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar — June 8, 2022

BRV Reflections summer concertReflections of Bear River Valley will present its annual summer concert, “America Loves Musicals,” at 7 p.m Friday, June 10 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West. The concert is open to the public, and attendees are asked to bring donations of canned food items for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

American Legion: Sky View, Green Canyon earn series sweeps

It’s been a great beginning to the first full week of the American Legion season for a pair of local baseball programs. Sky View and Green Canyon both went 2-0 against their respective opponents in a pair of series that started Monday and concluded Wednesday. The Sky View Snow Devils (2-2) blew out Bear River by a 10-0 scoreline Monday in Garland, and then dispatched of the Bears, 6-4, Wednesday in Smithfield. Meanwhile, the Green Canyon Huskers (3-0) edged Box Elder by a 5-4 scoreline Monday in Brigham City, and then rolled to a 13-5 victory over the Bees on Wednesday in North Logan.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Weston preps for July festivities

The June meeting of Weston’s city council was almost exclusively focused on one thing — the 24th of July celebration. Taci Balls, the city’s event planner, took a chair from the front row to sit up close and personal with the council. The candy drop will be relatively cheap thanks to the generosity of the pilot donating his services and his aircraft. All the city has to do is pay for fuel and candy.
WESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Developing Town: Open-air dancing in the Roaring '20s

(Editorial Note: Part 275 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1922, 1927, 1928, 1932; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Dance Halls, by Newell Hart; “Gems” of Our Valley, by Grace Literary Club.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Bell
Person
Daniel Bell
Herald-Journal

Preston Golf & Country Club weekly update

The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Total Net tournament this past week. The Low Net team was Ken Degn and Mike Cunningham with a score of 29. Coming in 2nd Net was Randall Smith and Mike Cunningham Jr at 31. In the Optional Games, Ken Degn and Mike Cunningham finished first in low gross with a 31 and Bill Nash and Joe Greene with a 32. Skins were won by the teams of Bill Nash-Joe Greene, Ken Degn -Mike Cunningham, and Randall Smith and Mike Cunningham Jr. Next Tuesday will be the final week in the first third with the format being best-ball.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Pay increases proposed for Logan elected officials

The Logan City Council and Mayor were presented with a resolution regarding a possible pay raise as a workshop item during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Ambrie Darley, the proponent of the resolution and director of the Logan’s Human Resources Department, said the proposed resolution would bring the mayor’s salary from $102,452 to $113,721 and each council member’s salary from $16,074 to $17,842, benefits not included. Each council member also receives an annual car allowance of $300. The mayor’s car allowance is $6,000.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

The circus is coming

The Montpelier Rotary Club is sponsoring the return of the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus on June 29 at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds. The circus includes ninety minutes of nonstop entertainment, with clowns, aerial trapeze and other stunts, lions and tigers, bareback riders, high-wire balancing acts, trained cockatoos, and more.
MONTPELIER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Jordan High School
Herald-Journal

Preston summer rec sports in full swing

The Preston City recreational baseball, softball and tee-ball programs are in full swing. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Guest commentary: Cache GOP chair clarifies candidate debate issue

Editor’s Note: The following statement was posted on Facebook by Cache County Republican Party Chair Shellie Giddings in response to a letter to the editor in Tuesday’s Herald Journal that claimed Utah House candidate Mike Petersen “refused every date offered” to debate primary election opponent Val Potter.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Montpelier City Council

Councilmember Quin Pope moved to approve and pay bills in the amount of $119,407.09 with $26,631.68 being payroll and $92,775.41 miscellaneous bills. Councilmember Bobbi Leonhardt seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative. Montpelier Community Foundation Board Member. Councilmember Steve Allred presented the name of Tracey Lawley to be appointed...
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

Catch the Fun on free Fishing Day this Saturday

If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly”, you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out. Saturday, June 11, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Herald-Journal

Cache County School District works with families in school evacuation drill

Around 600 kids and their families gathered at the Cache County Event Center at the fairgrounds in Logan on May 27 for one of Cache County School District’s evacuation drills. Cedar Ridge Elementary School volunteered for this one, called Family Reunification. It's a drill that helps students, families, educators, district staff, law enforcement, and trained volunteers learn what to do in a real-life evacuation event, where families need to be reunited with their children.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Property tax hike not the answer

The City Council is considering increasing our property taxes again, even though they just increased them last year. This increase would be to fund a 5% pay raise for the City’s employees. Being a government retiree myself, I support paying these employees competitively, so long as the City doesn’t break the taxpayers’ backs. Their work is important to us all. The question is whether all of the City’s services are more essential than our citizens’ ability to sustain ourselves.
TREMONTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy