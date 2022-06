Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 11 when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity. In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 17).

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO