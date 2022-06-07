Higgins, Kaleen A. (Johnson)

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. A public hearing was held to discuss inclusion and deletion of roads into and from the county’s inventory. Two roads in the Mink Creek area were proposed to be added to the county’s system. Both were accepted by county commissioners in 1976, but neither were officially added to the road inventory, said Commissioner Brad Smith. Lynn Burbank, who lives in Cub River Canyon near the Mapleton area, turned over a petition signed by several area landowners requesting the county abandon, at least temporarily, an access road leading to several proposed building lots.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO