Syracuse, UT

Higgins, Kaleen A. (Johnson)

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiggins Kaleen A Johnson Higgins 84 Syracuse, Utah passed away May 31, 2022. Graveside services...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Emmil M. Sherman

Emmil M. Sherman 11/22/1928 - 6/6/2022 Emmil Monroe Sherman, 93, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on June 6, 2022. The youngest of six children, Emmil was born November 22, 1928, in Victor, Idaho, the son of Pleasant and Areatha (Cheney) Sherman. He attended Teton High School, where he actively participated in sports, lettering in boxing, football, and basketball. In 1948 he was called to serve in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after he returned home from his mission, he married Ilene Hansen in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1951. They were the parents of seven children. He had thirty grandchildren, sixty-seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Out of Our Past - June 8, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. A public hearing was held to discuss inclusion and deletion of roads into and from the county’s inventory. Two roads in the Mink Creek area were proposed to be added to the county’s system. Both were accepted by county commissioners in 1976, but neither were officially added to the road inventory, said Commissioner Brad Smith. Lynn Burbank, who lives in Cub River Canyon near the Mapleton area, turned over a petition signed by several area landowners requesting the county abandon, at least temporarily, an access road leading to several proposed building lots.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Kysia Poulsen and Alexander Curtis

Alexander Robertson Curtis and Kysia Leann Poulsen were sealed in the Payson Temple on Friday, May 27, 2022. Parents of the bride are Chad and Heather Poulsen of Levan. Grandparents of the bride are Donna and Martin Poulsen of Levan and David and Marsha Knutsen of Lehi. Parents of the...
PAYSON, UT
Herald-Journal

Catch the Fun on free Fishing Day this Saturday

If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly”, you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out. Saturday, June 11, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Herald-Journal

Free summer lunches a big draw in Cache Valley schools

As always, lines are expected to be long for free lunches at Cache Valley schools this summer. In recent years, the Logan City School District has averaged roughly 800 children a day for the federally funded lunches, while the Cache County School District has been feeding around 2,000 a day.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Rural Route News - June 8, 2022

Seminary graduation for the Dayton Ward was held on Sunday May 29th at the Preston South Stake Center. Graduates from Dayton were Samuel Beutler, Easton Henderson, Treyton Hendrickson, Nathan Jensen, and Dominic Maw. School is now out for the West Side School District this summer. The youth from the Oxford...
DAYTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Developing Town: Open-air dancing in the Roaring '20s

(Editorial Note: Part 275 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1922, 1927, 1928, 1932; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Dance Halls, by Newell Hart; “Gems” of Our Valley, by Grace Literary Club.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar — June 8, 2022

BRV Reflections summer concertReflections of Bear River Valley will present its annual summer concert, “America Loves Musicals,” at 7 p.m Friday, June 10 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West. The concert is open to the public, and attendees are asked to bring donations of canned food items for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Memorial Day breakfast brings the flock back to Bloomington

Despite a forecast of rain and a scramble for eggs, Bloomington’s annual Memorial Day breakfast filled the town’s recreation hall with locals and returners alike. The event began with a welcome from city councilmember Cindy Piggott, and a rendition of taps. Local youths carried in an array of flags for the moment.
BLOOMINGTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Preston summer rec sports in full swing

The Preston City recreational baseball, softball and tee-ball programs are in full swing. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Weston preps for July festivities

The June meeting of Weston’s city council was almost exclusively focused on one thing — the 24th of July celebration. Taci Balls, the city’s event planner, took a chair from the front row to sit up close and personal with the council. The candy drop will be relatively cheap thanks to the generosity of the pilot donating his services and his aircraft. All the city has to do is pay for fuel and candy.
WESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache County School District works with families in school evacuation drill

Around 600 kids and their families gathered at the Cache County Event Center at the fairgrounds in Logan on May 27 for one of Cache County School District’s evacuation drills. Cedar Ridge Elementary School volunteered for this one, called Family Reunification. It's a drill that helps students, families, educators, district staff, law enforcement, and trained volunteers learn what to do in a real-life evacuation event, where families need to be reunited with their children.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Box Elder clerk defends integrity of local elections

As ballots for this month’s primary election start showing up in voters’ mailboxes throughout Box Elder County this week, the person in charge of the process wants people to know that local election officials are doing everything possible to ensure a free, fair and accurate process despite some claims to the contrary.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston Golf & Country Club weekly update

The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Total Net tournament this past week. The Low Net team was Ken Degn and Mike Cunningham with a score of 29. Coming in 2nd Net was Randall Smith and Mike Cunningham Jr at 31. In the Optional Games, Ken Degn and Mike Cunningham finished first in low gross with a 31 and Bill Nash and Joe Greene with a 32. Skins were won by the teams of Bill Nash-Joe Greene, Ken Degn -Mike Cunningham, and Randall Smith and Mike Cunningham Jr. Next Tuesday will be the final week in the first third with the format being best-ball.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Pay increases proposed for Logan elected officials

The Logan City Council and Mayor were presented with a resolution regarding a possible pay raise as a workshop item during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Ambrie Darley, the proponent of the resolution and director of the Logan’s Human Resources Department, said the proposed resolution would bring the mayor’s salary from $102,452 to $113,721 and each council member’s salary from $16,074 to $17,842, benefits not included. Each council member also receives an annual car allowance of $300. The mayor’s car allowance is $6,000.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Guest commentary: Cache GOP chair clarifies candidate debate issue

Editor’s Note: The following statement was posted on Facebook by Cache County Republican Party Chair Shellie Giddings in response to a letter to the editor in Tuesday’s Herald Journal that claimed Utah House candidate Mike Petersen “refused every date offered” to debate primary election opponent Val Potter.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Property tax hike not the answer

The City Council is considering increasing our property taxes again, even though they just increased them last year. This increase would be to fund a 5% pay raise for the City’s employees. Being a government retiree myself, I support paying these employees competitively, so long as the City doesn’t break the taxpayers’ backs. Their work is important to us all. The question is whether all of the City’s services are more essential than our citizens’ ability to sustain ourselves.
TREMONTON, UT

