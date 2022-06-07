ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding The Parameters of A Prosecution

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Trey sits down with Former United States Deputy Attorney General, George Terwilliger...

Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds: Even Democrats Are Starting To Realize Biden Is The Author Of The Foolishness Happening In The U.S.

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to President Biden claiming that under his administration, the U.S. has achieved the most robust economic recovery in modern history. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat voter, independent voter, definitely Republican voters. They all know...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox News

Pelosi-backed candidate who attacked US as 'AmeriKKKa' and called to 'deconstruct' police wins Dem primary

FIRST ON FOX: A Democratic congressional candidate backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attacked the U.S. as "AmeriKKKa" and called for the deconstruction of the police and economy. Gabe Vasquez, one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) "coveted Red to Blue program" candidates, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Tgowdysc
Fox News

Biden executive order defunds the police by another name

Between historic surges in violent crime, frequent calls to "defund the police," and a deluge of soft-on-crime policies emanating from the Democratic Party on a regular basis, President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order that ostensibly advances "effective" policing and strengthens "public safety" likely came as a relief to many Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace claims ‘an important part’ of the GOP base is ‘domestic violent extremists’

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace questioned Tuesday whether "domestic violent extremists are an important part of the voting coalition on the right." Wallace made the remark on her show, "Deadline: White House," during a discussion about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Examining the ‘Metastasizing’ Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack."
POLITICS
Fox News

Jim Jordan raises red flag about alleged political retaliation by FBI

Rep. Jim Jordan Wednesday said there's "real concern" about an allegedly political climate in the FBI that is leading to some people being retaliated against for "disfavored political speech." Jordan, R-Ohio, made the comments the day after sending a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray alleging two instances in which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Thoughts on the Supreme Court's Reinstatement of the Preliminary Injunction Against the Texas Social Media Law

As Eugene Volokh notes, the Supreme Court today reinstated a trial court preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Texas' social media law. This reverses a 2-1 Fifth Circuit court of appeals ruling lifting the injunction and ensures that the law cannot go into effect as the appeals process proceeds. Among other things, the law in question bars major social media sites like Facebook and Twitter from imposing almost any content-based restrictions on the material users are allowed to post on their sites.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Stefanik introduces gun safety legislation offering Americans incentives, countering Dems' proposed mandates

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is introducing legislation aimed at promoting gun training and safety in the wake of several mass shootings across the United States. Stefanik is joined by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in introducing the "Firearm Proficiency and Training Act" Tuesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: They have unsuccessfully attempted to indict the entire Republican Party over Jan 6

Laura Ingraham discussed who the "real terrorists" are and how the Left unsuccessfully tried to use Jan. 6 to indict the entire Republican Party on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats have had their narrative set long before Biden was sworn into office. Theirs wasn't a story about how Americans would thrive or be safe and happy under Biden's policies. No, because their climate change obsession would deeply damage American families. They always knew that. Therefore, as kind of a preemptive measure, they decided to argue the negative, that electing Republicans in the future would be akin to electing terrorists who would seek to blow up our entire system.
POLITICS
Fox News

Pro-life group says Kavanaugh's alleged would-be assassin 'acted' on Schumer's words

A pro-life group says that the armed man who allegedly plotted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh "apparently acted on the incendiary words of Sen. Chuck Schumer." The group Created Equal, said that Nicholas Roske, 26, who was charged with attempted murder, apparently acted on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's words when he said "Brett Kavanaugh will pay the price" in March 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Outnumbered' sounds off on Biden’s D-Day snub: 'They can't be that incompetent'

"Outnumbered" guest Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday that President Biden waiting until nighttime to acknowledge D-Day was "disappointing." "I think incompetence doesn't necessarily answer the question. When you say was it incompetence or was it purposeful? I just look and think they can't be that incompetent. So was it purposeful? Did they just want to talk about climate change or did they not want Americans to think about the military because of their epic failures in Afghanistan and the Russian war in Ukraine?" the former State Department spokesperson argued.
POTUS
