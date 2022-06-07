Understanding The Parameters of A Prosecution

Laura Ingraham discussed who the "real terrorists" are and how the Left unsuccessfully tried to use Jan. 6 to indict the entire Republican Party on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats have had their narrative set long before Biden was sworn into office. Theirs wasn't a story about how Americans would thrive or be safe and happy under Biden's policies. No, because their climate change obsession would deeply damage American families. They always knew that. Therefore, as kind of a preemptive measure, they decided to argue the negative, that electing Republicans in the future would be akin to electing terrorists who would seek to blow up our entire system.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO