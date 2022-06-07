ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Mecham, Troy Owen

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMecham Troy Owen Mecham 54 Logan, Utah passed away...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Emmil M. Sherman

Emmil M. Sherman 11/22/1928 - 6/6/2022 Emmil Monroe Sherman, 93, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on June 6, 2022. The youngest of six children, Emmil was born November 22, 1928, in Victor, Idaho, the son of Pleasant and Areatha (Cheney) Sherman. He attended Teton High School, where he actively participated in sports, lettering in boxing, football, and basketball. In 1948 he was called to serve in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after he returned home from his mission, he married Ilene Hansen in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1951. They were the parents of seven children. He had thirty grandchildren, sixty-seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
PRESTON, ID
Deseret News

A brief history of Latter-day Saint women’s cookbooks

Latter-day Saint women have pioneered many food traditions. Although they are best known for funeral potatoes, scholars have studied their involvement in the American canning tradition or bread baking. As Latter-day Saint pioneer women trekked across the plains into the Salt Lake Valley, they talked about flour. Scholar Kris Wright...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a popular Utah-based supermarket chain comes to Eagle Mountain. Macey’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1557 Eagle Mountain Blvd on June 4. This new location marks the company’s twentieth store in the state of Utah. A grand opening celebration was held […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Grand opening of grill company's new location in Lehi, Utah

KUTV — Utah is getting a brand new RECTEQ grill location in Lehi, Utah!. Originally founded in Georgia in 2009, RECTEQ grills are stainless steel pellet grills and offer smart grill technology. For more information visit: recteq.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Orem woman celebrates 103rd birthday

OREM, Utah — An Orem woman hit an important milestone Tuesday — she’s now 103 years old and still shows no signs of fading. “I don’t feel 103, and I’m pretty active,” said Georgia Presnell, who lives in an assisted-living apartment in Orem. “I don’t run like I used to, but I’m pretty active.”
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cache Valley Publishing
KSLTV

Utah toddler involved in possible drowning

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 2-year-old girl was the victim of a possible or near drowning Wednesday evening in Herriman, Utah. On Thursday, Sgt. Joshua Jennings with the Herriman Police Department confirmed officers were called to the possible drowning Wednesday. He declined to provide more information about the toddler’s current condition.
HERRIMAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Free summer lunches a big draw in Cache Valley schools

As always, lines are expected to be long for free lunches at Cache Valley schools this summer. In recent years, the Logan City School District has averaged roughly 800 children a day for the federally funded lunches, while the Cache County School District has been feeding around 2,000 a day.
LOGAN, UT
utahstories.com

Best Avocado Toast in Salt Lake

Why avocados are so important, learning from pioneers about supply shortages, and why we need a downtown food hub. For millennials (and myself), the abrupt enormous price hike of avocados has been the most frightening aspect of our food supply chain shortages. Now that it’s summertime and Covid appears at least to be on temporary hold, the culture of young adults who want to eat avo-toast while sipping a cold brew at local restaurants might actually not be wearing masks. Instead, they will be wearing beards, tattoos, and yoga pants.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Rural Route News - June 8, 2022

Seminary graduation for the Dayton Ward was held on Sunday May 29th at the Preston South Stake Center. Graduates from Dayton were Samuel Beutler, Easton Henderson, Treyton Hendrickson, Nathan Jensen, and Dominic Maw. School is now out for the West Side School District this summer. The youth from the Oxford...
DAYTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
tittlepress.com

Racism is ‘endemic’ in US, Utah and LDS Church, panelists say

Logan There is even more racism today in the United States and in Utah than during the era of segregated drinking fountains, lunch counters and hotel rooms, according to four giants in the states civil rights movement. Some 44 years ago this week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Activities and Events June 2022

June 10-11 Kokopelli Relay. This is a bicycle relay from Moab to St. George. A member of each team must be in the saddle at all times while the rest of the team rests and refuels. With a total distance to 530+ miles over and through some of the most scenic landscapes in Utah, including two national parks, the race starts at Grand County High School, 608 Fourth E St. in Moab and finishes at Unity Park in Ivins, Utah, near St. George. Teams will consist of 4 to 8 cyclists unless otherwise approved. Click here for more information.
MOAB, UT
ABC4

WARNING: Mountain lion sighted in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in the Pleasant Grove area have reported a mountain lion sighting. Pleasant Grove Animal Control said earlier this week, that the mountain lion was sighted in the area of 2600 N 900 W. The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is aware and is actively trying to trap the animal, […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KSLTV

Utah man drowns in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A Utah man was found after drowning in Foster Reservoir in Idaho Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Franklin County Dispatch got a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, off Highway 34. The caller reported a man who had been on a small raft that had tipped approximately 30 yards from the south shore.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing boy found by Orem police

UPDATE: TUESDAY, 6/7/22, 8:56 P.M. OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department said the missing boy was found Tuesday night. ———————————————————————————————————————- OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department is searching for a young boy with autism that went missing. According to a Facebook post, the young boy was last seen in the area […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy