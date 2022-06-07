Fendi Opens Temporary Bar in Milan During Design Week

An apartment on Via Montenapoleone will be fully furnished by Fendi Casa and the brand's new home lineup will…

Alessi to Unveil Virgil Abloh Project During Milan Design Week

The project was conceived last year with Abloh.

The deal is reflective of the growing demand in the plus-size industry — and the need for more options.

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

L.A. designer Jenni Kayne has hit $120 million in sales, has a new beauty line Oak Essentials, and is taking…

Custom Mosaics Enjoy a Renaissance During Pandemic-spurred Home Design Boom

Homeowners looking for a one-of-a-kind home art installation are rediscovering the art of inlay in bold…

New for Victor Glemaud? A Fashion-infused First Line of Home Goods

The designer's first foray into home channels his clean and chic aesthetic as well as his Caribbean heritage.

Etro Furnishes Suite at Capri’s Punta Tragara Hotel

With its overlooking view on the mediterranean sea, the Punta Tragara hotel is an exclusive destination on…

