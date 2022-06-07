ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Givenchy Women’s Pre-Spring 2023

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJ7Ej_0g2sX6Yc00

You can’t blame Matthew Williams for being a bit stir crazy. For most of his tenure at Givenchy, he has unveiled collections at the brand’s showroom on Avenue Montaigne.

Spectacular salons though they are, culminating with a view of the Eiffel Tower poking out above the canopy of plane trees level with the third-floor terrace, nothing beats the adrenaline of a runway.

While he managed two physical shows during the pandemic, he’s relishing his first dedicated men’s display later this month, and the chance to better articulate his vision for each gender.

Displaying his sleek pre-spring collection for women on rails heightened the feeling of a wardrobe of tough chic, more womanly than usual. Consider the nipped waists of the stiff Perfecto jacket and the soft tailored day coat; the high neck on a ladylike blouse in an ocelot print, or the elegant cling and release of flared trousers in a meaty punto Milano knit fabric that is a mainstay at the house.

Dressed in a faded black T-shirt and pants, Williams mentions Hubert, as in Hubert de Givenchy, with the same informality as he refers to Kendall Jenner, his date at the 2021 Met Ball, as Kenny. For this effort, he said he mostly referenced house icons from the late 1950s and early 1960s, and a bit of draping from the 1980s.

The young American designer dips frequently into the archives in search of archetypes. It was the source of the ocelot print, and a one-shoulder crêpe de chine gown from the 1967 summer haute couture collection, here with a chain-like shoulder strap with outsize jewels clenched in 4G-logo prongs. All the hardware is pure Williams, from the padlock closures on razor-sharp jackets to the “crushed” silver sequins giving a molten-metal aspect to a draped minidress or a languid black gown.

Williams is upfront that the menswear collection for pre-spring stemmed not from Hubert, but from himself. “When I’m designing men’s, it’s really things I would wear, how I dress. It’s very personal,” he mused.

A wardrobe approach for men also prevailed, spanning from slightly oversize suitings and overcoats to denim cargo pants and nylon tracksuits. Like the womenswear, everything felt more restrained and pared-back than usual, except for the raucous motorcycle jackets plastered with patches and 4G logos in relief.

Perhaps a wink to that runway adrenaline?

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s biggest moments in movies and TV and bringing together some of today’s biggest celebrities. The awards show was hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, who incorporated several outfit changes into her hosting duties with looks from Vera Wang, Valentino, Versace and others. Hudgens started off the night by walking the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang royal blue gown that had a draped effect and lengthy train. Later on-stage, she wore other looks like a puff sleeve,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Cardi B and Reebok Team for Another Collection, Inspired by ‘Enchantment’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is teaming with Reebok for another collaboration. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” is inspired by a state of enchantment and euphoria. It includes footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The two-part collaboration includes a faux fur jacket, a two-in-one leotard, the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker V2 in bright berry, and the rapper’s take on Reebok’s Freestyle Hi in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert De Givenchy
Person
Kendall Jenner
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Blooms in Unexpected 3D Floral Hat, Re-Worn Dress & Heels at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton gave her sharp style a springtime spin in a whimsical and unexpected way for a daytime garden party with Prince William. God Save The Queen @RoyalFamily #PrinceWilliam @KensingtonRoyal #DuchessofCambridge #catherinemiddleton #KateMiddleton #kateat40 #TheDuchessofCambridge #BuckinghamPalace #gardenparty pic.twitter.com/uIbsZKkV1V — HRH Catherine (@CatherineGCVO) May 25, 2022 While hosting the event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon, standing in for Queen Elizabeth II, Middleton wore a mint green dress. The gauzy number featured puffed cuffed sleeves, a high neckline and flounced knee-length skirt; in fact, it happened to be custom made by her dressmaker. Finishing the look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avenue Montaigne#American
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The One Flattering Haircut Celebrities Swear By Because It Makes Them Look 10 Years Younger

Some great things just never change— like curtain bangs (whether currently on Kendall Jenner or Hilary Duff or worn as a part of a shag like on Alexa Chung), this type of cut never truly goes out of style. Rather than a risky snip like blunt bangs or going super-short, the beauty of curtain bangs is that they present a myriad of anti-aging benefits for your overall look, and suit virtually any face shape, professional stylists tell us. Read on to learn more about why celebs continue to rock this cut (and why you might want to try it yourself for summer) as well as tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit

Carrie Underwood has been constantly chugging over the past few months and is finally taking some time off to relax and revitalize. The singer shared a snapshot of herself, giving fans a peek into her weekend plans, revealing she was just at home lounging by the pool. VIDEO: Carrie Underwood...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Drops It Low for TikTok ‘Baby’ Dance in Hot Pants & Open-Toe Boots With Rapper Aitch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti tried her hand at a new TikTok dance. The singer-songwriter swayed her hips to the beat, learning the steps as she went, a slight pep in her step. She shared the video with fans on Friday, where she’s seen alongside British rapper Aitch. Ashanti looked ready to go on stage, while her rapper friend was dressed in plain clothes. Aitch taught the singer the short dance to the beat of the song....
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Masters the Sleepwear Trend in Romantic Silk Slip Dress and Gold-Dipped Stilettos on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Click here to read the full article. Miley Cyrus looked to sleepwear for inspiration for her latest talk show appearance, arriving in silky style for an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City. While appearing on the show, Cyrus wore a peachy silk slip dress. With a scalloped hem and tulle bustier top, the piece was intently reminiscent of a luxe nightgown. Topping it off were silky bra-like straps and a delicate bow for further romantic inclinations. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble was finished with a string of diamonds and gold huggie hoop earrings. The singer’s outfit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy