ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Victoria Derbyshire immediately shut down Dominic Raab after his 'partisan' accusation

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Dominic Raab called the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire "partisan" and she wasn't having any of it.

Speaking ahead of the vote of no confidence which Johnson (narrowly) won on Monday night, Raab said the public were interested in other issues rather than political infighting and rejected the idea that some might not "trust" Johnson.

He got the "big calls right", he said, before Derbyshire pointed to calls he arguably didn't get right, not least test and trace, writing off fraud from the furlough scheme and bringing Covid patients into care homes.

"I think it's easier to criticise from the luxury of being an armchair commentator or media commentator," Raab sniped back.

Derbyshire replied she was merely pointing out that the government's record is mixed and if Raab was "being honest" he would admit that.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Raab said: "Well, Victoria. You’re [being] your usual partisan self about all of this, and that’s fine. But what I would say and the message and the feedback I get is that people recognise that we went through a pandemic the likes of which we’d never seen before.”

After Raab defended the government’s actions, Victoria then hit back at his accusation of being “partisan”, adding: “Forgive me for pushing back on you, Mr Raab, but just because I ask questions you don’t like, it doesn’t mean I’m partisan.”

Fair point.

Johnson went on to win the vote of no confidence by 211 to 148 meaning he doesn't exactly enjoy the ringing endorsement of his party, even if Raab likes him.

What will happen next to him and his political career is a matter for time to decide.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Domino’s is trolling Boris Johnson and the Tories on social media

Boris Johnson and the Tory government is facing plenty of criticism after his narrow win in the confidence vote earlier this week, and now even Domino’s is getting in on the act. Johnson kept his position after winning the vote by a slim margin on Monday, despite a rebellion from 41 per cent of his MPs. It led Johnson and his ministers to attempt to push on and reset in the wake of the result, with Johnson delivering a strange speech mentioning everything from house prices to growing bananas in Blackpool. International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt also wrote an opinion piece for the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Wes Streeting sums up everything that is wrong with Boris Johnson's Tories in just 100 seconds

It’s been a difficult week for Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party, and things were made all the worse as Labour’s Wes Streeting perfectly summed up everything that has gone wrong under Johnson’s leadership.Streeting dished out his unflattering summary of Johnson and the Tory leadership as he featured as a panellist on BBC’s Question Time.The episode came just days after 41 per cent of Johnson’s Tory colleagues declared no confidence in their leader.Broadcast live from Dorking in Surrey, Streeting criticised Conservative MPs for being willing to “defend the indefensible” to further their own careers.Streeting said: “I don’t know what people...
POLITICS
Indy100

How long will Boris Johnson last after surviving a confidence vote? This is what history tells us

He’s been dealt a blow this week, but Boris Johnson is still there after surviving a confidence vote.Johnson kept his position at Number 10 after winning the vote by a slim margin on Monday, despite a rebellion from 41 per cent of his MPs.It comes after 148 of Johnson’s Tory colleagues declared no confidence in their leader, which while technically a victory for the PM is far more than his camp would have been hoping for. The result is worse than those faced by John Major, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May in confidence votes.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Derbyshire
Person
Dominic Raab
Indy100

Question Time audience member calls out Boris Johnson for 'pathological shamelessness'

It’s been a tough week for Boris Johnson following his narrow win in the confidence vote on Monday, and members of the public made their feelings clear on Thursday’s Question Time. A member of the audience on the BBC show spoke out against the PM and accused him of possessing a ‘pathological shamelessness'. The woman in the audience hit out at the character of Johnson, saying he will be ‘dragged out’ of Number 10 before he left of his own volition. “The thing that strikes me about Boris Johnson is that no matter what happens, now matter how many things he...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
Indy100

Tory MP has the most ridiculous response to government worker who says they feel 'ashamed' of Rwanda plan

A Tory MP had a blunt response to a government worker who said they were ‘ashamed’ of the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Tom Hunt, who is Conservative MP for Ipswich, told the anonymous worker to ‘go and find another job’ after they voiced their opposition to the controversial plans. Speaking to Sky News, the worker said there was "disbelief" in their department about the policy and said it felt like they were taking part in “human trafficking”. Hunt replied to a tweet about the story by writing: “Go and find another job then. Border control is one of the...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Jess Phillips has been trolling the Tory MP who called Birmingham and Blackpool 'godawful' all day

Jess Phillips has been trolling the Tory MP who called Birmingham and Blackpool "godawful" and it is pretty spectacular.In case it has passed you by, speaking during a conference about the government's new digital strategy on Thursday, Heather Wheeler reportedly made less than flattering comments about the cities.According to Chris Middleton, a technology journalist who was at the launch, the junior minister in the Cabinet Office said: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”He then said that a Cabinet Office official rang him after he first reported Wheeler’s comments saying it was a joke...
U.K.
Indy100

Boris Johnson patted himself on the back for the government's housing policy - but there's a problem

Boris Johnson has praised his government for building new homes, but people are pointed out the same thing.The PM has boasted that his government built 245,000 homes in 2019, but many have pointed out that it falls many thousands short of the party’s own manifesto.In the Tory manifesto, the Conservative Party pledged to build 300,000 new homes per year, but Johnson has now admitted he can’t provide a “cast-iron guarantee” that that is actually possible.On Twitter, political reporter Ava Evans, wrote: “Boris Johnson praises his gov for building 245,000 homes in 2019. “That figure falls 55,000 short of the tories...
POLITICS
Indy100

Sir David Attenborough beams as he collects high honour from Prince of Wales

National treasure Sir David Attenborough has been awarded his Knight Grand Cross honour by fellow avid environmentalist the Prince of Wales.The 96-year-old broadcaster collected his Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday.Sir David, first knighted by the Queen in 1985, collected the even more prestigious honour from her son, Charles, in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.The drizzly weather did not dampen the excitement around the castle, as journalists thronged the grounds outside, clamouring for a glimpse of the veteran wildlife film-maker.Sir David even left...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Indy100

Michael Owen forced to delete NFT tweet after Advertising Standards Authority contact

Former England striker Michael Owen has been forced to delete a tweet about a NFT project after he was contacted by the Advertising Standards Authority.The body got in touch and it is understood they told him he was being misleading after he tweeted: "My NFTs will be the first ever that can't lose their initial value" last month. \u201cMichael Owen: This NFT can never lose value\nMichael Owen's NFT business partner: This NFT can absolutely lose value\u201d — Luke Bailey (@Luke Bailey) 1652179381 ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Putin's bodyguards 'collect his poo on trips abroad and take it back to Russia in a special suitcase'

Vladimir Putin's bodyguards collect his excrement on trips abroad and take it back to Russia, a weird report has claimed and now we've read it all.According to sources speaking to investigative journalists and Russia experts Régis Genté and Mikhail Rubin, who were writing for French news magazine Paris Match, his security lads take it to stop people stealing it and using it to get intel on his health."An agent had to place Putin's excrement in pockets provided for this purpose to not leave any trace and bring everything back to the country in a special suitcase," the report said.They added that they know of two separate occasions when his waste was "harvested", – once during the Russian leader's visit to France in May 2017 and then again in October 2019 while visiting Saudi Arabia.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt comes amid speculation about the Russian president's health with various reports suggesting he has a number of different ailments.Carrying your poo in a suitcase though...more like Vladimir Poo-tin...Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
EUROPE
Indy100

We didn't have Nigel Farage warning Prince Charles to 'shut up' about Rwanda on our 2022 bingo card

Nigel Farage has just advised Prince Charles to "shut up fast" after the heir to the throne criticised the government's controversial Rwanda policy.Writing on Twitter, the gobby Brexiteer shared an article about reports the Prince called the policy "appalling" and added:"Unless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast." \u201cUnless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast.\n\nhttps://t.co/2zSHCXxGYt\u201d — Nigel Farage (@Nigel Farage) 1654898052 ...
AFRICA
Indy100

Ben & Jerry's has come for the government's ‘ugly’ Rwanda plan

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has taken a stand against Priti Patel’s “ugly” Rwanda scheme calling the plan “cruel and morally bankrupt”.In a series of posts from the official Twitter account for Ben & Jerry’s UK, the brand outlined its thoughts about the Home Office’s plan to send people seeking asylum in the UK to Rwanda in east-central Africa.Beginning the thread, they wrote: “Listen up folks ‘cos we need to talk about Priti Patel’s ‘ugly’ Rwanda plan and what this means.“Most people are kind and compassionate, right? Yet our Government’s plan to forcibly send people to a country thousands...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Viral videos show man released by police after protesters block immigration raid in Peckham

Viral videos show the moment a man accused of immigration offences was released by police after hundreds of protesters blocked a van he was in.The footage was captured in Peckham south London, on Saturday afternoon and shows a crowd of people sitting on the ground in front of the vehicle, chanting “let him go”.Other videos posted online showed the crowd cheering and chanting “shame on you” as officers left the scene while others accuse the police of behaving violently with the crowds.Eleanor Janega, 39, from south-east London, told the PA news agency: “We were alerted that there was an immigration...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Epstein was 'murdered' says US whistleblower Chelsea Manning

Chelsea Manning is in no doubt as to the fate of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, and has used her own experiences of the American prison system to come to her conclusion.Manning was speaking on the Jan 10th 'After Dark' episode of the H3H3 podcast to hosts Ethan and Hila Klein.Prompted by Ethan, she was asked her opinion on the circumstances of Epstein's death based on her time as a fairly high-profile prisoner.And Chelsea's answer was straight to the point."Murder, that's how a prison murder happens. I know. That stuff happens. Some of theses stories are in my book," said Manning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy