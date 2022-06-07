ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Alert: Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois is recalling batches of its Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix.

Although the product label does indicate that it may contain milk, the recall is being conducted because some samples of the product were found to contain milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The FDA says you should throw out any products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, click here.

