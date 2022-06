Officials declared an 82-year-old man dead early Tuesday following a utility vehicle crash believed to have happened Sunday afternoon near Chula, Missouri. Russel W. Bowe, of Chillicothe, Missouri, was driving a Kawasaki UTV Sunday on private property two miles south of Chula when the vehicle slid on a mud embankment and tipped onto its driver’s side, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Bowe was ejected and pinned under the vehicle, the report said.

