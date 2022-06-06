ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Summer Family Fun 2022

Cover picture for the articleFor a wet & wild adventure, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has it all with super-charged rides like Big Kahuna, Honolulu Half-Pipe and the Cliffhanger. Kids of all ages can go at their own pace in Splashwater Island, a colossal, multi-level, water-play area. Or just float your cares away on the super...

KRON4 News

Free summer meals offered for kids in South Bay, Peninsula

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Second Harvest of Silicon Valley launched a meal locator to help local families find free summer meals. There will be 80 federally funded summer lunches in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties for anyone 18 years old or younger. To use the site locator, click HERE. While on the website, […]
KRON4 News

Popeyes teases 59-cent meal for 50th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popeyes fans, get ready to party like it’s 1972. The fast food chain announced in a YouTube video that for its 50th birthday, it will sell a two-piece meal for the same price it would cost when the restaurant was founded — 59 cents. The offer is available for orders with […]
TheSixFifty.com

6 things we ate at the 2022 San Mateo County Fair

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos soft pretzels, tacos and lots of fried fare. The San Mateo County Fair has returned, bringing carnival rides and games, Alaskan pig races and concerts back to San Mateo through Sunday, June 12. Along with the traditional slate of activities, the fried fair foods people come to expect — plus some more unusual options — are part of the draw. Here’s what we ate on a visit to the fair:
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Steakhouse Hosting Graduation Brunch

Baltaire in Brentwood will hold a graduation brunch buffet on June 12 from 11;00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as announced on their Instagram account. Reservations are available at Baltaire.com. The buffet is priced at $155 per person and $50 per child. It will come with a seafood raw bar with market selections curated by the chef, a carving board with prime rib, a leg of lamb, honey glazed ham and roasted salmon. Breakfast items will include French toast, eggs benedict, Shakshuka, Chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, Nueske bacon, chicken sausage and crispy potatoes. They will serve three salads, wedge, greek and a roasted broccolini. Pastries and desserts will be offered and there will be an extensive cocktail menu and wine list available as well.
BRENTWOOD, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Amancay Tapia

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Free adoptions in SF for dogs 5 months and older

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need a furry friend this summer? The San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced it is offering free adoptions for adult dogs five months and older. Hopeful dog owners can visit these adoptable dogs between noon and 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaystageandscreen.com

More info on Santa Rosa’s newest entertainment venue

Recent news about the relocation of Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts to something called “The California” led many people to ask “What is ‘The California’?”. Well, The California is a new arts and entertainment venue that...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cooling centers to open across Bay Area starting Thursday

High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area starting Thursday until Saturday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, as temperatures soar to high 90s and lower 100s temperatures in far inland regions, according to the National Weather Service.The heat advisory on Friday applies to parts of the East, South and North Bays, San Benito County and the Santa Cruz Mountains and interior Central Coast. An excessive heat warning is in effect...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

sweetgreen is opening in Walnut Creek

We're excited to share that sweetgreen is opening in Walnut Creek at 1556 Mount Diablo Blvd on Tuesday, June 14th. Want a sneak peek + complimentary meal before sweetgreen officially opens?. RSVP for their pre-opening preview on Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

City of Oakley Water Spray Features Now Open

The City of Oakley Parks Division announced it has activated its water spray features beginning Saturday, May 28, 2022*. The park water spray features will be open seven (7) days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting on Memorial weekend and continuing through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.
calmatters.network

Iron Horse Trail gap closed in Livermore

The city of Livermore, Zone 7 Water Agency and Living Arroyos program recently held a ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new segment of the Iron Horse Regional Trail on the south side of the Arroyo Mocho channel between Isabel Avenue and Murrieta Boulevard. The trail improvements close the...
LIVERMORE, CA
FOX26

'Had them kids losing it': Drag queen flouts performance at California middle school

RICHMOND, CALIF (TND) — A San Francisco area drag queen named Nicole Jizzington, or “Nikki Jizz” for short, allegedly performed for a group of middle schoolers Tuesday. “I performed at a this middle school and had them kids losing it,” the drag performer allegedly posted in a tweet containing a video of the performance which occurred at Aspire Richmond California College Preparatory Academy in Richmond, California.
RICHMOND, CA
Daily Beast

Bay Area Camp Suddenly Closes After Staffers Quit Over Swastika Scandal

A California camp known for being socially and environmentally conscious was abruptly canceled for the entire summer after several staff members quit due to alleged structural racism. Now, 900 or so campers will have to find an alternative way to spend their summer break. “This is the first time in...
LOS ALTOS, CA
FOXBusiness

Best cities to raise a family in 2022: report

Families who are thinking about relocating might want to consider heading to California, according to a new study. Last week, WalletHub published a report that found the best cities to raise a family in 2022. Of the top 10 cities, four were in The Golden State, including the top city, Fremont, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Town Nights Events for Oakland Families Living in Violent Hot Spots

Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention (DVP) is sponsoring a second round of Town Nights events beginning June 16 throughout the city of Oakland to support community and family-oriented activities in areas that have been identified as hot spots for violence. Town Nights’ successful outreach began last November, kicked off with free turkey dinner giveaways, basketball tournaments, COVID-19 services and much more.

