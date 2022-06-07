ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Medical marijuana OK’d by NC lawmakers

By Donna King Carolina Journal
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CukHS_0g2sBLmo00
Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, presiding over N.C. Farm Act 2022 debate.

The N.C. House voted Wednesday 86-25 to remove hemp from the state’s controlled substance list. Bill sponsors say House Bill 455, keeps state law in step with federal treatment of hemp. By moving it off the State Controlled Substances Act, it allows for the legal selling and transporting of the hemp substance.

A similar measure is also included in the N.C. Farm Act of 2022, unanimously approved by the Senate on Tuesday. The votes come ahead of the June 30 expiration date of the state law that allows farmers to grow hemp on a temporary basis.

“What we are doing is saving an industry that has spent millions upon millions of dollars already,” said Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, one of the primary co-sponsors of the Farm Act in the Senate. “If we don’t conform to federal law, they are going to be outlawed. They will be illegally transporting, and if we don’t conform to federal law, our retailers will be illegally selling products and our growers will, for the most part, be illegal and wipe out this industry.”

The Farm Act spells out the differences between hemp and marijuana cannabis. Hemp is cannabis that has less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration which is the chemical that makes a marijuana user experience a “high.” Legal production of hemp products under this act would include rope, textiles, oils, and other products.

There are currently 1,500 licensed hemp growers in N.C. Starting this year, industry producers must comply with the federal USDA Domestic Hemp Production Rule.

Each bill would now go to the other chamber for approval.

Compassionate Care Act

Meantime, a N.C. Senate committee passed a bill on Wednesday by voice vote that would legalize the use of medical marijuana with more than 0.3% of THC, a Schedule 6 controlled substance under the N.C. Controlled Substances Act. The N.C. Compassionate Care Act now goes to the Senate floor for a full vote, possibly as early as Thursday, given Senate Leader Phil Berger’s indication earlier this week that he wants to bring it for a full chamber vote.

Senate Bill 711 would allow cannabis with higher levels of THC to treat “debilitating” conditions such as cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Senate Rules Committee has had the measure since the long session as lawmakers try to gauge the political appetitive for medicinal legalization. The bill offers extensive regulations on everything from advertising, to testing, licensing, and packaging.

If passed by both chambers and signed into law, N.C. would join 36 states and four territories that allow for the medical use of cannabis products, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Sen Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, is a primary sponsor of S.B. 711, and is a cancer survivor. He says that he and bill writers spent much time researching how other states legalized medical marijuana, and where they may have gone wrong. He told lawmakers that this bill has proper safeguards.

“It is nothing more than trying to help people with the care that they need and augment their treatments as decided upon by a patient and by a physician,” Rabon said.

The bill as amended in committee during the long session adds patients in hospice or with less than six months to live as those allowed to use medical cannabis under the guidance of a doctor. Prescribing physicians must take a 10-hour class on how to dose and use medicinal marijuana, must see the patient in person, and conduct annual reviews to ensure they remain qualifying. The bill also limits “the number of written certifications a physician may issue at any given time.” Patients could possess 1.5 ounces at a time.

The bill establishes a Compassionate Use Advisory Board, with members to include doctors and pharmacists, and appointed by the governor and the N.C. General Assembly. The board would set limits on where and how medicinal marijuana could be used, including bans on it within 1,000 feet of churches, schools, or childcare facilities. It would also offer require law enforcement and employers to treat it similarly to other prescribed products. Growing it at home would remain illegal. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will maintain a registry of prescriptions and patients and issue tamper-proof registry ID cards.

“It is the intent of the General Assembly to prioritize the protection of public health and safety in the creation of a system for the cultivation, processing, and selling of medical cannabis,” the bill reads.

The president of the N.C. Family Research Council, Jere Royall, spoke to the committee in opposition to the measure, pointing out that medical cannabis use has not been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, and voiced concerns that legalizing it for medical use could lead to legalizing it for recreational use.

The bill also directs that a Medical Cannabis Production Commission be established to approve producer licenses, set penalties for violations, and oversee other parts of the production industry. The Commission would develop a “seed-to-sale” tracking system and be responsible for recalls, and other regulatory functions.

From here, the Compassionate Care Act goes to the full Senate for approval and, if passed, on to the House committees, where it may face resistance as members try to push it to a long-session issue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Medicaid, marijuana and the N.C. Senate

If you didn’t know better, you would think Democrats were running the North Carolina Senate. The body passed Medicaid expansion earlier in the session and passed a bill legalizing medical marijuana this week. Both bills will likely get stymied in the House this year, but both will probably become law in the not-too-distant future. And both will be enacted by a Republican legislature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ncpolicywatch.org

Medical marijuana advances to NC House after historic vote in Senate

On Monday, the state Senate passed a historic bill that would allow patients to receive medical marijuana through a trained physician for medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, epilepsy and more. The bill would also remove the state-level criminal penalties for medical use, cultivation and distribution of marijuana. The measure...
carolinajournal.com

N.C. House passes bill allowing THC drugs that are FDA-approved

S.B. 448 Controlled Substances Act could fast track only FDA approved drugs containing marijuana in North Carolina. Passage of the bill may derail the Compassionate Care Act which would approve non-FDA approved medical marijuana. The N.C. House voted Wednesday, 92-9, in favor of Senate Bill 448, legalizing FDA-approved THC medications....
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

NC House considers bill to legalize marijuana if feds do

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina House lawmakers on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Roy Cooper that critics say could create a backdoor to legalized marijuana in the state.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sampson County, NC
Government
County
Sampson County, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. representatives split down party lines on gun bill in the House

The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would expand background checks for buying guns, raise the age to purchase some semi-automatic weapons to 21 and outlaw high-capacity magazines, among other things. North Carolina’s congressional delegation split down party lines in the vote. The bill passed 223 to 204,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Lawmakers#Cannabis Industry#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The N C House#The N C Farm Act
ncpolicywatch.org

What do North Carolinians need to know about our state’s participation in the January 6 insurrection?

[Editor’s note: Since the 2020 election, the Durham-based nonprofit Blueprint NC has been tracking violent threats to the polls in our state. Now, as a continuation of that effort, the group is publishing a new report by veteran writer and activist Mab Segrest entitled “The Constitution is not at war with itself: A struggle for multiracial democracy in North Carolina in the year after the January 6 uprising.”
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

RICHMOND–Governor Glenn Youngkin today took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WRAL News

NC teachers quitting: Too much stress, not enough appreciation

Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several reptiles found in N.C. are at risk of extinction

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina approved by state Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina’s state senators left for a long weekend on a high Thursday after approving a bill to make medical marijuana available to those who suffer from a variety of maladies. The second reading of Senate Bill 711 was approved, 35-10, and the bill will be passed along to the House […]
country1037fm.com

Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Apparently North Carolina Prefers to Date up…In Age

If you love someone older than you, there is nothing wrong with that. After all, age is only a number. North Carolina clearly feels the same way when it comes to dating preferences. There are many ways to judge a potential partner. The role of age in this decision-making process...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy