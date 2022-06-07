ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petrolia, CA

Earthquake! 3.0 magnitude, 18km W of Petrolia, CA

 3 days ago

oregontoday.net

Quake, June 7

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, June 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
krcrtv.com

21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif — Del Norte County Public Health is reporting 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. There are currently 86 active cases of COVID-19 with one current hospitalization. No new hospitalizations were reported. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Del Norte County to...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
City
Petrolia, CA
Newswise

California’s First 100% Renewable Multi-Customer Microgrid is Now Operational

Newswise — This microgrid was developed through a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Schatz Energy Research Center at Cal Poly Humboldt, the Redwood Coast Energy Authority, Pacific Gas & Electric, the County of Humboldt, TRC, The Energy Authority, Tesla, Inc., and Schweitzer Engineering Labs. Research and development was supported through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
TRINIDAD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 299 reopens Wednesday afternoon following deadly crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 has reopened after a crash and a commercial vehicle fire, according to officials. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, CAL FIRE confirmed one person died after a big rig and a vehicle crashed west of the Whiskeytown Visitor Center. The California Highway...
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

State Water Board approves unprecedented voluntary water sharing agreement for Russian River

With ongoing drought conditions straining water supplies and creating uncertainty throughout California, the State Water Resources Control Board has approved approved a unique agreement that allows right holders in the upper Russian River watershed to voluntarily reduce water use and share their available water. The 2022 Upper Russian River Voluntary...
SONOMA, CA
kymkemp.com

MET Busts Two Indoor Cannabis Grows in Southern Humboldt

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 6, 2022, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 3 reopens after big rig rollover in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 8 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 3 has reopened following a big rig rollover in Trinity County, Caltrans says. The rolled-over big rig caused one-way traffic controls on Highway 3 in Trinity County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said the gravel truck rolled over...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Supes Advance Climate Action Plan Despite Bushnell’s Skepticism About Its Compatibility With ‘Rural Living’

TODAY in SUPES: An Apology, Some Vaccine Hesitancy, a Climate Action Plan and a Code of Ethics, Oh My!. Earlier this week the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors accepted the public review draft of the Regional Climate Action Plan, an ambitious environmental document being drafted in collaboration with local cities in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Truck Vs Motorcycle Crash on Old Arcata Road

About 5:44 p.m. a Suzuki motorcycle and a Nissan pickup collided on Old Arcata Road near the intersection with Indianola Road causing major injuries to the motorcyclist, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Both lanes of Old Arcata Road are blocked north of the cutoff according to Caltrans...
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- A mobile home trailer went up in flames northwest of Arcata this afternoon with the fire quickly spreading to other vehicles and a shed. It happened during the noon hour in the 4-thousand block of seidel road. Arcata firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire. But when crews arrived on […] The post TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

6 New Hospitalizations, 312 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported six new hospitalizations today, one resident under 10, one in their 30s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 214 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 98 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, May 31, and Tuesday, June 7. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 18,775. An additional 3,607 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Pickup truck engulfed in flames on Eureka's D Street

A pickup truck caught on fire around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on D Street in Eureka, sending a huge amount of smoke into the sky. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the driver noticed smoke coming from his truck and pulled over, avoiding other drivers between Fourth and Fifth Streets. Shortly after he got out, the truck was engulfed in flames.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Two-car collision in Eureka leaves one hospitalized

EUREKA, Calif. — Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of Fairfield and Henderson Streets in Eureka. One of the cars involved, a dark-colored jeep, appeared to be severely damaged on the left side. One person inside the jeep sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The state of their injuries is unknown.
EUREKA, CA

