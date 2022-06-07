ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

LEADING OFF: Twins host Yankees, Angels’ skid hits 12

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AL Central-leading Twins start a home series against the AL East-leading Yankees with their rotation in a dire situation. Right-hander Bailey Ober went on the...

thecomeback.com

Angels’ losing streak reaches 13 games; MLB world reacts

New manager, same result for the Los Angeles Angels. Just hours after the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon, the team’s losing streak reached 13 games. The Boston Red Sox beat the Halos 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, in Phil Nevin’s first game as interim manager for Los Angeles.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 6/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Red Sox Angels prediction and pick. Garrett Whitlock gets the assignment for the Red Sox, while Reid Detmers goes to the mound for the Angels. Garrett Whitlock has a 3.02 ERA. He started the year as a reliever but has been moved to the starting rotation, where he has done well. Whitlock had a rough outing on May 21 against the Mariners, allowing five runs in three innings. Other than that one poor performance, Whitlock has been strong in recent weeks. In the three starts other than that one stumble against Seattle, Whitlock has allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings. He, like the Red Sox as a team, has stepped up his game in recent weeks, helping Boston climb above .500 after a horrendous month of April and an 11-20 start to the season through the first 31 games. Whitlock provides confidence for Boston, a key part of a Red Sox Angels prediction based on the current MLB odds.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Game Haus

Los Angeles Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon

The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon the team released in a statement on Tuesday. Maddon was fired as the Angels are going through a 12-game losing streak. They have a 27-29 record on the season. After successful stints with the Rays and Cubs, Maddon rejoined the Angels...
ANAHEIM, CA
Max Stassi on Angels' bench Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Eovaldi has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.0%) and the fifth-best...
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

Ohtani wills Angels to victory, ending team's 14-game skid

The Los Angeles Angels' nightmare is over. After a streak of 14 consecutive losses that saw manager Joe Maddon fired, Shohei Ohtani and the Halos finally won Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, 5-2. On the mound, Ohtani was predictably dominant, allowing one run on four hits and two...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez at shortstop for Angels on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Velazquez will take over shortstop after Tyler Wade was shifted to second base, Jack Mayfield was moved to third, and Matt Duffy was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models...
BOSTON, MA

