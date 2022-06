ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Senate and Assembly have passed a bill to make diapers exempt from all sales tax in New York. "For many families struggling to make ends meet, sales taxes add an extra expense to an already pricy essential item like diapers. Additionally, elderly adults with limited income can also struggle to purchase these items that they need to live with dignity. It was only right we passed this commonsense measure and it’s essential that this bill is signed into law," said Assemblyman Al Stirpe, who co-sponsored the bill.

