Stamford, CT

Stamford’s Best Bartender Contest is Back!

heystamford.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mixology game is strong in Stamford and on Tuesday, July 26th you can help decide the best of the best!. It’s the return of Stamford Magazine’s 10th annual Best Bartender Contest! The annual...

heystamford.com

darientimes.com

Popeyes to bring back prices from 1972 to celebrate anniversary

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has a new deal that will deep fry inflation. As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the chicken chain announced on YouTube that it will be making the price of its 2-piece signature bone-in chicken $0.59 for a limited time. The special starts on June 12 and ends...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Breakfast-Coffee Spot Opens On Whitney

After sampling three ​“amazing” drinks, Lily Kitfield-Vernon knew she had found that ​“new local spot” within walking distance she’d been waiting for. Kitfield-Vernon ordered those three drinks (an iced mocha, iced green tea, and an iced coffee) at Poppy’s Coffee + Kitchen which opened last week at 374 Whitney Ave.
WestfairOnline

Food truck event coming to Shelton

Celebrate Shelton will be hosting Food Trucks on the River, a mix of a la carte dining, live music and activities. The event will take place June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Shelton, with a rain date of June 19. This event is free to attend, with a $5 suggested donation.
SHELTON, CT
Stamford, CT
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Stamford, CT
Connecticut Lifestyle
Stamford, CT
Seacoast Current

Most Expensive New England Home at $100 Million With Prohibition-Era Whiskey in the Cellar Has Sold, Here’s Who Bought It

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Wow! This estate has been in the William Ziegler family since 1905. Ziegler was a baking soda magnate who originally built this estate as a summer getaway to the country.
ctbites.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening June 18th in Orange CT

Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, has announced its opening of a second location in Orange, Connecticut. The Grand Opening weekend kicks off on June 18, featuring family friendly activities and giveaways. Located at 550 Boston Post Road, the 1400 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NewsTimes

Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Pier 131 in Shelton is a riverfront jewel with an extensive New American menu

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Artan Ismaili almost couldn’t believe his luck when he saw the vacant space that would become his next restaurant. The former factory building in Shelton boasted picturesque views of the Housatonic River and the historic Old Shelton Railroad Bridge. “Every time I talk to a customer and I tell them the story, it was just like, maybe it was just meant to be,” he says.
bkreader.com

Nostrand Ave Ice Cream Shop Named Among The Best In New York City

The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
GreenwichTime

11 ice cream places worth an afternoon drive in Connecticut

Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
heystamford.com

Stamford Mall Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Two-Day Summer Block Party

On Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, 2022, Stamford Town Center will present its second annual Summer Block Party at 230 Tresser Blvd, also known as the STC Restaurant Plaza. This party will serve as a kickoff to summer, celebrating arts, culture, and community. It will also be a...
i95 ROCK

Book With Danbury Ties Touts Treasures Hidden All Over U.S.

In a casual conversation this past weekend, my ride or die asked me if I ever heard of a book called A Treasure’s Trove, she recalled fondly that it was an awesome book that literally had, hidden within its pages, the location of 14 secret treasures that were strewn throughout parks in the United States. It sounded pretty fascinating to me in an "Indiana Jones" kinda way, so I checked my browser and found out this amazing story actually has Danbury ties.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Family says local venue canceled wedding at last minute

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is hearing from the father of a bride who says his daughter’s wedding, at la mirage wedding and banquet facility in North Haven, was canceled at the last minute. “As a father, one of the things you look forward to is the...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Puerto Rican Festival Returns In Force

The crowds will return to New Haven this year for the full-scale revival of the Puerto Rican Festival with a focus on women. That combination of old and new traditions mark plans for the resumption of the signature community event on Aug. 13. Before Covid-19 arrived, the festival drew thousands...
i95 ROCK

Brookfield’s Spanking New Amazon Fresh Wants Your Labor

They put the sign up, the windows are still blacked out, workers are still lugging in boxes of metal shelving, and we still jump at any signs of life at the new Amazon Fresh building on Candlewood Lake Road in Brookfield. Want to work there?. Social media groups are buzzing...
WestfairOnline

Former site of Remarkable Bookstore is sold

The former home of Westport’s Remarkable Bookstore has been sold. The 3,924-square-foot building at 177 Main St. was sold for an undisclosed sum to Elish Van Breems Home, a Westport-based company offering offers interior design services and a line of historically inspired Swedish furniture. Remarkable Bookstore closed in 1994...

