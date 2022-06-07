ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwestern Kentucky Man Attacks Big Rig with a Chair and Killed

On US 79, Kentucky State Police responded to a tragic pedestrian collision.

According to preliminary investigations, a Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Alexander Fritton was going north on US 79.

Justin Lambert walked down the street, carrying a metal chair. The truck driver slowed to practically a stop after spotting Lambert in the roadway.

Lambert smacked the side of the semi-truck with the chair multiple times before being caught by the drive wheels and dragged beneath the vehicle.

The County Coroner pronounced Justin Lambert, 33, deceased at the scene.

Kentucky State Trooper Brett Martin is continuing the investigation and reconstruction.

