FITCHBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man early Thursday after they said he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250 just after 1 a.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the man as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found that the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg Wednesday evening.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO