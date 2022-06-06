ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County issues permit for outlet mall demolition

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Demo permit issued for St. Augustine outlet mall New homes, a hospital, and more retail and office space are expected to be built.

St. Augustine, Fla. — The outlet mall on the east side of Interstate-95 at State Road 16 is one step closer to being torn down.

A demolition permit was filed with St. Johns County on June 2.

Action News Jax told you in November that the land where the mall now sits is being redeveloped.

New homes, a hospital, and more retail and office space are expected to be built.

The owners of the outlet mall told us revenue is down and the current business model isn’t working anymore.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the redevelopment project.

The permit did not say when the demolition would start.

