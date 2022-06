OAKLAND (BCN) -- Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong on Thursday night addressed the homicide of a 16-year-old juvenile that had occurred earlier in the evening.In a video stream on Facebook, Chief Armstrong said that officers were alerted to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. after hearing that shots had been fired and there was "one person down." The chief said the city's shot-spotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.Upon arrival, officers encountered a 16-year-old juvenile who had been shot; Chief Armstrong said that he sadly had succumbed from his wounds.A second victim was also shot...

