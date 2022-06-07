Heavy rain, pop-up thunderstorms possible this afternoon; temps in the 80s
WHAT'S NEW: New Jersey will see some unsettled weather over the next few days. Some rain is expected in the forecast around 5 p.m.
WHAT’S NEXT: Shower and storm chances begin tonight with another round Wednesday and Thursday as well. Saturday looks to be a washout.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says although thunder is not in the forecast, a couple of brief, heavy downpours are possible.
TODAY: Today will see increasing clouds throughout the day, with temperatures in the low-80s.
TONIGHT: There is a chance for on-again, off-again rain showers and spot thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with humid conditions. Daytime temperatures will be in the 80s. The humidity will create good conditions for a storm to develop at night into Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
THURSDAY: Thursday may see rainy weather in the morning that could impact the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, with overnight temperatures in the high-60s.
FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain in the low-80s.
