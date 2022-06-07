Heavy rain, pop-up thunderstorms possible this afternoon; temps in the 80s

WHAT'S NEW: New Jersey will see some unsettled weather over the next few days. Some rain is expected in the forecast around 5 p.m.

WHAT’S NEXT: Shower and storm chances begin tonight with another round Wednesday and Thursday as well. Saturday looks to be a washout.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says although thunder is not in the forecast, a couple of brief, heavy downpours are possible.

TODAY: Today will see increasing clouds throughout the day, with temperatures in the low-80s.

TONIGHT: There is a chance for on-again, off-again rain showers and spot thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-60s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with humid conditions. Daytime temperatures will be in the 80s. The humidity will create good conditions for a storm to develop at night into Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Thursday may see rainy weather in the morning that could impact the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, with overnight temperatures in the high-60s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain in the low-80s.