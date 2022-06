JACKSON — The driver of a car that tore through a business early Sunday morning is in the hospital and is suspected of being drunk behind the wheel, according to police. The Lakewood Scoop first reported that the silver sedan drove into the corner of a building shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Video from the scene shows that part of the wall from the Brilliant Environmental Services building that sits at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Faraday Avenue collapsed onto the vehicle.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO