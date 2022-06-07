ALERT CENTER: Student makes verbal threat against Riverhead Middle School, officials say
Riverhead school officials say a student made a verbal threat against students and the school while in class on Monday morning at Riverhead Middle School.
Officials say the student was removed from class by security to the principal’s office where he was under supervision until police arrived.
The district says it is working with the police and takes any threat seriously.
A police presence will continue at the school for the rest of the week to reassure the school community.
