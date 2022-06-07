Seven Young Women Debut at the 96th Cinderella Ball

When Harris Ferris became executive director, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre had lost its orchestra and faced a mountain of debt and a dubious future. Nearly 17 years later, he leaves the PBT stronger than ever. A former principal dancer, armed with a Rutgers MBA and a winning personality, Ferris expanded the company’s national and international profile, eliminated its deficit, bolstered cash reserves, and doubled the annual operating budget to $12 million. He completed a $21.2 million capital campaign to construct the 14,000-square-foot Byham Center for Dance and a state-of-the-art Pilates studio. The campaign also built endowment and innovation funds for repertory, education and scholarship programs. And during the pandemic, he secured funding for and launched a mobile stage and an Open Air Series so the show could go on with outdoor live performances. He’ll take a final bow when Open Air returns June 9-12 on the banks of the Allegheny in Sharpsburg. Before he takes on a new mission — healthy aging through the power of movement — we salute Ferris for his PBT leadership.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO