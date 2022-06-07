ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The Best Steak in Cheyenne is On the East Edge of the City

By Jax
 3 days ago
There's never a bad time for a good steak. There's also never a bad time to go to a good steakhouse. They're definitely in and around Cheyenne. But where exactly in the capital city do you venture to if you're looking for the best steak in Cheyenne?

KGAB AM 650

Laramie’s Summer Market Days Begin This Weekend

One of my favorite parts about summer is the return of markets. Farmer's markets, artisan markets, you name it, I love them all! So if you love markets as much as I do, here's some good news: starting Saturday, the Summer Market Days return to Laramie!
LARAMIE, WY
First Firehouse Subs in Wyoming opens in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Firehouse Subs opened its first Wyoming restaurant in Cheyenne on Monday. The restaurant at 3901 E. Pershing Blvd., Unit C, joins the chain's other locations in 46 states in serving subs steamed-to-perfection. The new restaurant is under the ownership of Air Force Veteran Stu Music
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

New Comfort Food Restaurant To Open In Laramie? Yes, Please!

I feel like this is the perfect time of the year to roll out a new comfort food restaurant. Hear me out, when it's warm, that's the type of food we want. Load up my plate with bbq, mac and cheese, beans, and more. That's what I'm looking for when I'm at a backyard bbq or, really going to a restaurant during the warmer months. It's the season, right?
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Tornado Reported East Of Lusk, Sidney Neb. Gets Heavy Hail

Cheyenne and Laramie may not have gotten much in the way of severe weather on June 7, but the same can't be said for other areas of Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle. The city of Sidney, Nebraska received several inches of hail Tuesday, with some areas looking like they had been hit by a blizzard rather than a hail storm.
SIDNEY, NE
1 dead, 3 hurt in I-25 crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Boyd Wrede Makes Case For Laramie County Sheriff

Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede says the sheriff's office is currently understaffed and not respected by many people. Wrede also says rural law enforcement in the county is especially a problem. Wrede appeared on the "Weekend In Wyoming" on Saturday, June 4 to discuss his campaign.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Gordon is taking action to develop solutions for high fuel prices

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Responding to surging gas and diesel prices, Governor Mark Gordon has announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming Has Not One, But Two of Summer’s Best Wild West Festivals

Now that we have surpassed Memorial Day Weekend, we have reached the unofficial start of summer. Bring on the summer festivals and all the outdoor concerts we can handle! With that idea in mind, obviously southeast Wyoming has at least one western festival that people are most certainly counting down the days to. But on a short list from at least one publication, Wyoming has not just one, but two of 'Summer's Best Wild West Festivals'.
WYOMING STATE
Road Closure: Intersection Of 9th And Reynolds

Beginning Monday June 13th the intersection of 9th Street and Reynolds Street will be closed to accommodate the City of Laramie Reynolds Street Sanitary Sewer Project. The closure of the of the 9th and Reynolds intersection is expected to take one week. Also, Reynolds Street will be closed from 9th
LARAMIE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Yikes! This Might Be The Biggest Pothole In Wyoming!

Now, these potholes belong to a business' parking lot in Cheyenne. I'm not going to put them on blast and tell who it is. Mainly because it may not be their fault that these giant potholes live in their parking lot. Whoever they rent from may be responsible for this.
CHEYENNE, WY
