ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

MacBooks and iPads tipped for huge OLED display upgrade – but there's a catch

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 3 days ago

The mini-LED displays in the best iPads and MacBook Pros are wonderful things, but as you'll know from your iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7 Apple has an even better display technology: OLED. That tech is coming to iPads and MacBooks – but sadly you shouldn't expect an announcement at WWDC 2022 this week. That's because Samsung hasn't built the production line to make them yet.

I think they'll be worth waiting for, though. While Mini-LED is a big step up from standard LED displays, it's still an LED display: it may have more, smaller LEDs in the backlight to deliver better contrast and colour, but it's still a backlit LED display. OLED displays aren't backlit, and that's potentially a very big deal for next-gen iPads and Macs.

Why OLED displays are better

This is something we're seeing play out in the best TVs you can buy right now. At the top of the market you'll find two display technologies competing with one another: mini-LED and OLED. And while mini-LED is good, OLED is generally better in all but two respects: size and price. OLEDs are generally more expensive than similarly specified mini-LED TVs, but manufacturers have struggled to make them in smaller sizes – so at the time of writing the smallest OLED in our best TV guide is 43 inches.

Size is not an issue with smaller devices such as phones and laptops: there are lots of models featuring OLED, from my iPhone to laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 9310 OLED and HP Spectre X360 . But according to MacRumors , the screens for an iPad or MacBook Pro won't be ready until 2025.

That's a shame, because an OLED MacBook Pro or iPad would be a brilliant thing: OLED means genuinely black blacks, exceptional contrast and gorgeous colours, and because you're lighting the display at a per-pixel level you can often eke out plenty more battery life too – something that's always going to be important in mobile computers. But for the time being it looks like the best iPads and best MacBooks that haven't already ben launched are going to be running mini-LED, and it's likely to stay that way for a few more years.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptop with RTX 3050 is $530 off today

Touchscreens, which provide an additional input option beyond the keyboard and mouse, are often found on high-end laptops, but you can enjoy some savings on them with touchscreen laptop deals. For a powerful device that makes full use of the touchscreen, take a look at the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop, which is part of Dell’s laptop deals with a $536 discount that pulls its price down to $1,764 from its sticker price of $2,300.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
IFLScience

Refurbished iPad And Laptops For Up To 79 Percent Off

Whether you’re an Apple lover, a tried and true Windows user, or an adopter of the Chrome OS, we have something on sale for you this Memorial Day. Note that all these products are refurbished, but don’t let that dissuade you. All are quality devices with an aftermarket parts and labor warranty from a third party … and you’ll be reducing electronic waste, which is great for the environment. Plus think of all the extra money you will be saving, particularly with the added discount thanks to our Memorial Day Sale! But hurry, this sale only lasts until May 31!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbooks#Oled#Led Display#Ipads#Macbook Pros#Macs
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
COMPUTERS
CNET

MacBook Pro M2 13-Inch vs. MacBook Air M2: Do You Need to Go Pro?

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple announced its new M2 system-on-chip Monday during its WWDC 2022 keynote. While Apple's developer's conference is focused on its various operating systems, software and services, the company's homegrown chips are integral to the hardware and software working together. So it wasn't much of a surprise to see Apple introduce two new laptops running on M2 SoCs, the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 13-inch.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
iPad
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG Ultragear gaming monitors, the latest iPad Air, and more

Apple’s WWDC 2022 arrived with tons of incredible surprises, including the announcement of a new M2 processor and a couple of M2-powered MacBooks. However, this has also made some of the current models a bit more affordable. For instance, you can now purchase a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor for as low as $1,150 after an 11 percent discount that will get you $149 savings.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for June 2022

Are you searching for the best iPhone deals you can buy today? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Phone for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're willing to splurge more than $1,000 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra or just want the basics, there's bound to be something for everyone. Samsung has already launched several phones this year, so there are plenty of new options to...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The new M2 MacBook Air still has one glaring flaw

The M2 MacBook Air was among the biggest highlights from Apple’s WWDC keynote today. Not only does it feature a brand new design, but it’s also powered by the next-gen M2 chip. However, for all the improvements M2 is getting from M1, there is still one glaring flaw...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

How to pre-order Apple's M2 MacBook Air

Apple's WWDC doesn't typically bring new hardware into the mix, but the company decided to do things a bit differently for 2022. Apple announced an updated MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside all of the new software features it debuted at today's keynote. Both will be powered by Apple's new M2 chipset, which will provide significant performance gains when compared to the previous M1 versions. Here's everything we know about how to pre-order the latest MacBooks.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Want Samsung's Super-Sized Galaxy S22 Ultra? It's on Sale Now

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a top seller in February, but if its super-sized price tag was too much for you, you can grab the phone at a discount on Amazon right now. Featuring all the hallmarks of Samsung's now-defunct Note lineup—big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, built-in S Pen stylus—the new model is available in several configurations, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage(Opens in a new window) and 12GB RAM with 256GB(Opens in a new window) or 512GB(Opens in a new window) of storage. And they're all on sale now for upwards of 23% off the sticker price.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Amazon drops Apple's Mac mini to just $569.99

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Amazon'scheapest M1 Mac mini deal is back, with the 256GB model dipping to $569.99 thanks to a $30 instant rebate stacked with $99.01 in bonus savings at checkout.
COMPUTERS
T3

T3

124
Followers
253
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy