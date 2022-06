A 55% jump from June 2021 (USA TODAY Network) Since March 2022, gas prices have skyrocketed in the United States, with the average cost staying above $4 a gallon and currently sitting at record highs. The massive hike began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which created a rise in oil prices that soared to a near 30% increase within days. Now, summer travel has combined with the worldwide restrictions on Russia and inflation, unleashing a fuel-frenzied storm that has made filling up a costly concern. And the pain at the pump doesn't seem likely to subside anytime soon as all 50 states now...

