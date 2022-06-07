ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

By Andrew Naughtie,Graeme Massie,Stuti Mishra and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfxvt_0g2qvslH00

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.

The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business . This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live.

Fox News will, however, offer live streams of the hearing without authentication on Foxnews.com and Fox Nation.

The Washington Post reports that witness accounts of 6 January given to the committee include the Secret Service rebuffing Donald Trump’s request to walk to the Capitol with supporters for two weeks before he announced it on the day to the crowd, leaving them scrambling, but ultimately scuttling the idea.

Senior members of the far-right Proud Boys group are facing a new indictment on multiple charges stemming from the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, including counts of seditious conspiracy against the US government.

Comments / 1612

Dude
3d ago

Lmao. Hillary is the last one to be talking about breaking laws and swayed news coverage. She should be in jail

Reply(159)
711
Ralph LaSalle
2d ago

I hope you noticed that most comments are against this Kangaroo Court. The people now know the Democrats are against the American people

Reply(154)
500
Ken Huffar
3d ago

it's just theater, you can spin anything. There is always more then told. SNIPPETS shows you what they want you to see! B.S. NOT WATCHING 🤮🤮🤮🤢🤢🤢

Reply(45)
303
Related
Washington Examiner

Putin smelled odd and declined to eat at 'bizarre' dinner: Former Trump official

Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, recalled a "bizarre" dinner she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he smelled odd and refrained from eating or drinking during the meal. Putin exuded a peculiar "freshly laundered" fragrance and strove toward an "all in command"...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

73% of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to REPLACE white people with 'immigrants and people of color who share their political views', shock new poll shows

A new poll shows that 73 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color to shore up more votes. The so-called 'Great Replacement Theory' was cited by an 18-year-old white gunman who shot 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. weeks ago.
ELECTIONS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Fox Business#Fox Nation#Foxnews Com#The Washington Post#The Secret Service
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy