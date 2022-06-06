ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Six Years After His Death, Ashtian Barnes’s Family Is Still Fighting for Justice

By Kennedy Sessions
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the ongoing epidemic of Black people dying at the hands of police has only continued. And the list of names and families becomes longer as police departments across the country and politicians at all levels reject any type of reform. And in the six years since 24-years-old...

Click2Houston.com

2 women found dead in murder-suicide in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – Two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment while their 9-year-old niece was inside, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said. According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Texas State Senator shares new details on Lopez’s escape

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Senator John Whitmire says after the death of 5 Houston residents who were shot and stabbed, there needs to be an urgency to prevent this from happening again. “We got to do more video medicine, I think you’ve got to have health care providers to go...
TEXAS STATE
theleadernews.com

Teenager shot to death in Acres Homes

Authorities are looking for those responsible for shooting and killing a teenager in the Acres Homes area late Tuesday night. The identity of the victim, an 18-year-old, was pending verification by the Harris County medical examiner as of Wednesday, according to HPD. Officers responded to a hospital near 1300 W....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Domestic violence murders on the rise in Houston

Houston - Domestic violence murders are on the rise here in Houston. After several more victims were killed over the weekend, the number of intimate partner homicides now surpasses last year at this same time. 81 Houstonians were killed in domestic violence homicides last year in 2021. That was a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Father of 3 shot to death after taking coworker to Spring Branch bar

HOUSTON - "We don't have our dad with us," said Nathan Cantù. "That's not normal because we haven't had this before." 10-year-old Nathan is the oldest of 38-year-old Eli Cantù's three children. "It's been kind of hard for me to fall asleep, because I can't stop thinking about...
HOUSTON, TX
fox8live.com

4-year-old in Beaumont dies of gunshot wound

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy in Beaumont died after being shot, authorities said. Family members told officers the child found a gun in the house and shot himself, Beaumont police said. There were several adults and children in the house during the incident. The incident happened around 9:30...
BEAUMONT, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

