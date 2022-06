Police say four people have been arrested and are accused of selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.

Police say store clerks at Island Hookah in Sayville, Pop Smoke Shop in Bellport, Conoco gas station in Medford and Valero gas station in West Sayville all failed compliance checks.

The four workers arrested were all charged for unlawfully dealing with a child.

The workers are due in court at the end of the month.