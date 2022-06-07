Legals for June, 7 2022

NOTICE is hereby given for a vacancy on the Lincoln County Planning Board. # of POSITIONS DISTRICT TERM 1 Lincoln County Planning Board Unexpired Term through Troy Area Preferred 12/31/2022 Interested, qualified residents are requested to submit an Application for Boards and Committees OR submit a Letter of Interest by June 17th before 5:00 P.M. To: Lincoln County Clerk and Recorder ATTN: Robin Benson 512 California Avenue Libby, MT 59923 Appointments will be made by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on June 22, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Libby. Applications are available from the Lincoln County Clerk & Recorder's Office, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923. On-Line at: www.lincolncountymt.us OR by Calling: 406-283-2301 or 406-283-2306. Published In The Western News June 1 & 8, 2022. MNAXLP

McCormick School is disposing of 2 obsolete 2011 Briggs & Straton 20 KW Generators, to be sold as is. Mail sealed bids to McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy 2 N, Troy, Mt 59935 by 6/21/2022.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: 1. Property. This Notice concerns the following described real property (the "Property") located in Lincoln County, Montana: Lot 3, Block 1, Northwood Manor, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, Montana. 2. Trust Indenture. The Grantor named below executed and delivered to the Beneficiary named below a Deed of Trust (hereinafter the "Trust Indentur"), which is a trust indenture under the Small Tract Financing Act of Montana, §§ 71-1-301, et seq., M.C.A., covering the Property. The Trust Indenture is described as follows: Date: March 20, 2013 Grantor: Lloyd A. Dibble and Marjory M. Dibble Original Trustee:C. Mark Hash Beneficiary Glacier Bank recorded in the records of Lincoln County, Montana as follows: DatE April 2, 2013 Book/Page: Book 347, Page 152 Document No: 244343 3. Note. The above-referenced Trust Indenture was given to secure payment of a Home Equity Line of Credit in the original principal amount of $152,000.00 owing by the Grantor to the Beneficiary. The Home Equity Line of Credit Agreement is dated the same date as the Trust Indenture. 4. Substitute Trustee. JAY T. JOHNSON, an attorney authorized to practice law in Montana, was substituted as Trustee under the Trust Indenture by a written document recorded in the records of Lincoln County, Montana on March 30, 2022, in Book 396, Page 39, Document No. 299870. 5. Default. The Home Equity Line of Credit and Trust Indenture are currently in default. The default consists of: (a) failure to make the monthly payment under the Home Equity Line of Credit that was due on December 28, 2020, and failure to make all required monthly payments from and after December 28, 2020 through the present date; (b) failure to pay the property taxes assessed against the Property; and (c) failure to maintain the required insurance covering the Property. 6. Amount Owing. The amount owing under the Home Equity Line of Credit and Trust Indenture as of May 17, 2022, is as follows: Principal $152,312.95 Interest $ 7,577.59 Late Charg $ 1,326.38 Advances and other charge $ 16,145.53 Interest accrues on the principal balance at the daily rate of approximately $13.56211. Late charges are assessed at the greater of 15.00% of the regularly scheduled payment or $15.00 for each payment that is more than ten (10) days late. The total balance due on the obligation secured by the Trust Indenture is the sum of the above items, including accrued interest and late charges to the date of payment, plus costs and expenses actually incurred by the Beneficiary, funds advanced by the Beneficiary to preserve or protect its collateral in accordance with the Trust Indenture, and reasonable trustee's and attorney's fees. 7. Acceleration. Notice is hereby given that the Beneficiary under the Trust Indenture has elected and declared all principal and interest to be immediately due and payable in consequence of the default of Grantor under the Home Equity Line of Credit and Trust Indenture. 8. Notice of Sale. Notice is hereby given that the Beneficiary under the Trust Indenture and the undersigned Trustee hereby elect to sell or cause to be sold the Property described above to satisfy the obligation secured by the Trust Indenture. The sale will be held at the following date, time and place: Date: October 5, 2022 Time: 10:00 o'clock a.m. Place: Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Ave., Libby, Montana The undersigned Trustee will sell the Property at public auction to the highest bidder, in cash or cash equivalents (cashier's checks or certified checks), in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of the sale. Any person, including the Beneficiary under the Trust Indenture but excluding the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The conveyance of the Property to the purchaser will be made by Trustee's Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied. The sale is made on an as-is, where-is and with all faults basis. 9. Cure. The Grantor, or its successor in interest in the Property or any part thereof or any other person having a subordinate lien or encumbrance of record thereon or any beneficiary under a subordinate trust indenture, at any time prior to the time fixed by the Trustee for the trustee's sale, may pay to the Beneficiary or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary the entire amount then due under the terms of the Trust Indenture and the obligation secured thereby, including costs and expenses actually incurred and reasonable trustee's and attorney's fees, other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF COLLECTING THE DEBT. Dated: May 19, 2022. /s/ Jay T. Johnson Jay T. Johnson Substitute Trustee STATE OF MONTANA : ss County of Flathead This instrument was acknowledged before me on May 19, 2022. /s/ Kathleen A. Burt Notary Public for the State of Montana Residing at Kalispell, Montana My Commission expires 7/23/2024