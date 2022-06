Following win on Monday, Green Bay aims to get first win over Dock Spiders. Fond du Lac, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the third time this season on Wednesday as they look for their first win against Fond du Lac this season.The Rockers come into this game winners of their last one, as they took down the Madison Mallards on Monday 5-2 on the road, getting their second win of the season after losing their previous six games.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO