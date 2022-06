LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thunderstorm chances and oppressive heat will dominate the forecasts this week... A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop over western Nebraska Sunday night, eventually pushing into central Nebraska late...and possibly into eastern Nebraska by early Monday morning. Some severe weather may develop...especially in western and central Nebraska...with hail and damaging winds the main threat from these ‘storms. Once any leftover convection exits the region Monday morning...the balance of the day on Monday looks to be precipitation-free with no additional severe weather threats. By Tuesday afternoon...a frontal boundary is expected to slide into the state...and that front may kickoff some additional strong-to-severe thunderstorm activity.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO