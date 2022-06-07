ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Legals for June, 7 2022

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

No. 28583 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice, pursuant to Section 76-2-205(1), M.C.A., that it will hold a public hearing to consider a change in the zoning designation in a portion of the Prairie View Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural). The boundaries of the area proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) are described as: The North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. The regulations defining the SAG-10 and SAG-5 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners, located at 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http:// http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/zoning.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on for file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. The public hearing will be held on the 21st day of June, 2022, at 9:00 o'clock a.m., in the Commissioner's Chambers, Third Floor, Old Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana. At the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will give the public an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed change to the Prairie View Zoning District. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Commissioners prior to the hearing if received by the Flathead County Commissioners' Office at least three business days prior to the hearing. DATED this 28th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman June 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28592 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice, pursuant to Section 76-2-205(1), M.C.A., that it will hold a public hearing to consider a request to change the zoning designation in the Prairie View and Highway 93 North Zoning Districts from SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-1 (Suburban Residential). The boundaries of the area proposed to be amended from SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-1 (Suburban Residential) are described as: The proposal would change the zoning on three parcels of land located north of KM Ranch Road near Whitefish, MT from SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-1 (Suburban Residential). The total acreage involved is approximately 155.9 acres that can legally be described as follows: Parcel A of Correction Certificate of Survey No. 17161, located and being in a portion of Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. The regulations defining the SAG-5 and R-1 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners, located at 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on for file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. The public hearing will be held on the 21st day of June, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., in the Commissioner's Chambers, Third Floor, Old Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana. At the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will give the public an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed change to the text of the Flathead County Zoning Regulations. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Commissioners prior to the hearing if received by the Flathead County Commissioners' Office at least three business days prior to the hearing. DATED this 3rd day of May, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman June 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
930 AM KMPT

Why Montana’s Primary and Mid Term Elections Really Matter

It was not the phone call I expected on Monday morning. We all understand elections are important, and that elections have consequences- but this caller from Northwest Montana started to get really choked up as he talked about the importance of the mid-term elections here in Montana and elsewhere across the country.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Man Caught With a Stolen Truck and Trailer from Missoula Businesses

On June 7, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Mill Creek and Purviance Way area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported there was a truck broken down with a local business’s utility trailer connected to it. The complainant, an employee of the business, reported this was suspicious as the truck pulling the trailer was not a company truck.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

New hotel coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - A new downtown Missoula hotel will open late this summer. The Wren — operated by Columbia Hospitality — will be located in a 1960’s era building that has been renovated and revitalized into a locally inspired boutique hotel.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.9 KYSS FM

My 5 Favorite Places to Meet a Missoula O.G.

It’s no secret Missoula has seen its changes, both good and bad over the last 20 years. We’ve gone from a quiet drinking town with a football problem to a bustling haven for out-of-staters and outdoor enthusiasts. In short, we’ve been “found out.”. Now, that's not...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Arrested for His 5th DUI in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford Escape driving on the Reserve Street off ramp and approaching the intersection of West Broadway at a high rate of speed. There was a sedan already stopped at the red light and the Ford Escape stopped unusually fast and abruptly. Due to the rain and wet road conditions, the deputy gave the driver of the Ford Escape the benefit of the doubt on the unusual stop.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy