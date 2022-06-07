Legals for June, 7 2022

No. 28583 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice, pursuant to Section 76-2-205(1), M.C.A., that it will hold a public hearing to consider a change in the zoning designation in a portion of the Prairie View Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural). The boundaries of the area proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) are described as: The North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. The regulations defining the SAG-10 and SAG-5 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners, located at 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http:// http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/zoning.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on for file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. The public hearing will be held on the 21st day of June, 2022, at 9:00 o'clock a.m., in the Commissioner's Chambers, Third Floor, Old Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana. At the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will give the public an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed change to the Prairie View Zoning District. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Commissioners prior to the hearing if received by the Flathead County Commissioners' Office at least three business days prior to the hearing. DATED this 28th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman June 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28592 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice, pursuant to Section 76-2-205(1), M.C.A., that it will hold a public hearing to consider a request to change the zoning designation in the Prairie View and Highway 93 North Zoning Districts from SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-1 (Suburban Residential). The boundaries of the area proposed to be amended from SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-1 (Suburban Residential) are described as: The proposal would change the zoning on three parcels of land located north of KM Ranch Road near Whitefish, MT from SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-1 (Suburban Residential). The total acreage involved is approximately 155.9 acres that can legally be described as follows: Parcel A of Correction Certificate of Survey No. 17161, located and being in a portion of Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. The regulations defining the SAG-5 and R-1 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners, located at 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on for file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. The public hearing will be held on the 21st day of June, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., in the Commissioner's Chambers, Third Floor, Old Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana. At the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will give the public an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed change to the text of the Flathead County Zoning Regulations. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Commissioners prior to the hearing if received by the Flathead County Commissioners' Office at least three business days prior to the hearing. DATED this 3rd day of May, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman June 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________