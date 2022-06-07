ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies enter matchup with the Giants on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Rockies (23-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-24, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -203, Rockies +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies come into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants after losing four in a row.

San Francisco has a 13-11 record in home games and a 29-24 record overall. The Giants are 19-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 23-31 overall and 7-15 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Giants hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has five doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 9-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .261 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: day-to-day (back), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ESPN

San Francisco Giants send struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A, acquire Austin Wynns from Philadelphia Phillies

The San Francisco Giants optioned struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A Sacramento and acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Bart, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is hitting just .156 and has an OPS of .596 with 49 strikeouts in 108 plate appearances in his first chance to take over for former MVP and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey, who retired after last season. Bart has hit four home runs this season with seven RBIs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada operating third for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will start at third base after Evan Longoria was given the night off at home. In a matchup against righty Antonio Senzatela, our models project Estrada to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the...
DENVER, CO
