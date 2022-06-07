ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals seek to prolong win streak, play the Marlins

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Nationals (21-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-30, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-9, 5.98 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -187, Nationals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 22-30 record overall and a 12-14 record at home. The Marlins have gone 14-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 21-35 record overall and a 12-17 record in road games. The Nationals have a 14-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 16-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Nationals. Maikel Franco is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .266 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

