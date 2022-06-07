ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Mariners (25-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-20, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (6-2, 2.23 ERA, .80 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -259, Mariners +209; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 35-20 overall and 14-7 at home. The Astros have an 11-5 record in games decided by one run.

Seattle is 25-30 overall and 13-20 in road games. The Mariners are 20-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Kyle Lewis is 2-for-7 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Michael Fulmer

As the Mariners wrap up their current nine-game road trip, it would be hard to call it anything less than a success. The key to their recent winning ways has largely been their pitching. Aside from two disappointing Robbie Ray starts, Seattle's starters have gotten deep into games and the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What to do at Catcher

The Seattle Mariners are getting very little out of their catchers. So, what should they do?. A reoccurring question at the beginning of the season was would the Seattle Mariners carry three catchers? To begin the season, while the rosters were expanded, they did indeed carry Luis Torrens, Tom Murphy, and Cal Raleigh. Another question was, once the rosters went back to their normal size what would the M’s do with the three of them?
SEATTLE, WA
