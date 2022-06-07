ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Blue Jays visit the Royals on 6-game road win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (32-22, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-36, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (6-1, 1.98 ERA, .91 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (1-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -220, Royals +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 9-18 record at home and a 17-36 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .296 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 14-12 record in road games and a 32-22 record overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .246.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .321 batting average to rank seventh on the Royals, and has eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. MJ Melendez is 11-for-37 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 14-for-32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .304 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (calf), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Guardians rally to win without Francona, A’s lose 9th in row

CLEVELAND (AP) — After Terry Francona got done railing at the umpires, the Guardians rallied without their manager. Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians scored six runs after Francona was ejected for an 8-4 win Thursday night over the Oakland Athletics, who dropped their ninth straight.
CLEVELAND, OH
