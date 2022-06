Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has eviscerated Matt Gaetz for referring to the suicide of Jamie Raskin’s son in an attack on the 6 January committee member.She described him as a “bad haircut in a cheap suit”, was only in Congress because of his father’s money, and was no comparison to Mr Raskin.The Florida Republican representative said Maryland Democrat lawmaker Mr Raskin was in a dark place and “unable” to do his job because of his son’s suicide. Speaking on Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s podcast, Mr Gaetz said: “The country shouldn’t have to go through all that with him.”He continued by saying...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO