City Council eyes police pay, Mud Island monorail at end of budget season

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday, June 7, at 3:30 p.m. The council day at City Hall begins with committee sessions that start at 8:30 a.m. Watch a livestream of the council proceedings starting with the first of the committee sessions. Here is the committee agenda for Tuesday. Here is the afternoon council agenda. Find documents for specific items on both agendas here . Follow @bdriesdm on Twitter for live coverage starting with the morning committee sessions.

Memphis City Council members could close out their 2022 budget season Tuesday, June 7, with a set of votes on a new property tax rate and operating and capital budgets.

A set of last-minute budget amendments have plenty of competition with non-budgetary items on a busy agenda. The agenda includes a final vote on a November ballot referendum on partisan primaries in city elections and the second of three votes on the plan to provide a dedicated source of funding for the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

The council’s budget committee takes up a series of possible budget amendments at 10:30 a.m. that include a 2% pay increase for city retirees by council member Ford Canale and a hike for city general employees and firefighters by budget committee Chairman Martavius Jones.

That amount would go with the 5% pay hike for police included in Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s budget proposal.

Strickland proposed a 1% cost-of-living increase for city retirees in his April proposal.

He also proposed a 3% pay raise for firefighters along with a 2% raise for all other city employees. Jones is proposing to go another 0.5% for firefighters and an additional 1.5% for non-police city employees.

The council will also discuss how to fund a 4% pay raise the council approved last month in impasse proceedings between city employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the city administration.

The council approved the union’s last best offer in the impasse. But the approval means little if the full council doesn’t vote to come up with the money to fund the difference between that and the 2% the administration proposed and built into the overall operating budget proposal.

Strickland proposed an overall $750 million operating budget and a $95 million capital budget.

Jones is proposing upping the capital budget by $10 million to include increased cost for repairs at Mud Island River Park.

But the largest part of the increase is $5.5 million to repair the long-inactive Mud Island monorail — something not in at least the immediate plans by the Memphis River Parks Partnership for the park.

Jones has proposed a return to operation for the dormant monorail before but hasn’t had anywhere near the seven votes necessary on the council to fund it.

Strickland’s budget proposals — operating and capital — are based on a city property tax rate of $2.70 — down a penny from the $2.71 city property tax rate set a year ago after the once-every-four-years countywide property reappraisal.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s office ruled the city’s tax rate should drop by a penny because the city’s allowance for successful appeals of property values in the reappraisal was more than the dollar amount of successful appeals.

Strickland proposed the penny lower rate with no tax hike beyond that adjustment.

There were similar tax rate adjustments for other local governments this year compared to last year for the same reason.

The county property tax rate went from $3.45 to $3.399.

Meanwhile, the council takes a third and final vote Tuesday on a referendum ordinance that would put a proposal on the November ballot allowing the local Democratic and/or Republican parties to hold primary elections in advance of next year’s Memphis elections and city elections thereafter.

The proposal by Jones would change the city charter provision that specifically prohibits such primary elections for city elections.

Jones and council member JB Smiley Jr. hope to add to Tuesday’s agenda a resolution requesting Memphis Police to decline any kind of police escort for former President Donald Trump, who comes to Southaven Saturday, June 18, to host a daylong conservative political conference at Landers Center.

The council discusses the resolution at a 1 p.m. committee session Tuesday.

Smiley cited numerous billboards in the city touting Trump coming to Memphis.

“The fact of the matter is that he will not be coming to Memphis but to Southaven, Mississippi,” Smiley said last week as he and Jones announced their resolution requesting the police decision. “He will most likely be flying into Memphis International Airport,” he said.

“As we know, the Memphis Police Department is already experiencing a shortage of officers to patrol our communities,” Smiley added. “I do not believe that it is a prudent use of police manpower and Memphians’ taxpayer dollars to escort the former president to an event in Mississippi.”

At a 2 p.m. committee session, the council discusses the impact of the $62 million Tom Lee Park renovation’s impact on parking in nearby Downtown neighborhoods.

Up for the second of three readings are a pair of ordinances that create an ongoing source of city revenue for the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

The ordinances establish the flow of property tax revenue as tax abatements from economic development projects expire and the property owners begin paying more in property taxes and also establish the special revenue account that holds the revenue.

The flow of city revenue to the city bus system is expected to be $4 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, growing to $15 million from the city by the eighth year.

Shelby County Commissioners advanced a similar ordinance Monday on second reading, creating a special revenue fund for the county property tax revenue that begins flowing when the tax abatements run out with that funding also going to MATA.

The county agreement has been amended to require that county government has several appointees to the MATA board. Currently, the MATA board is appointed and approved by the Memphis mayor and the Memphis City Council.