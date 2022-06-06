Opry Mills To Get One Of Many People's Favorite Restaurant.

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO