ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

“THE GOLDEN RULE” PLAY AT LIBRARY

Chula Vista, California
Chula Vista, California
 4 days ago

Asian Story Theater, in collaboration with the Chula Vista Public Library, presents a new play about immigration during the Gold Rush in California and the controversial laws from that era that continue to impact immigrants today. The Golden Rule was inspired by the gold country legend of "The Lost Mine of Kanaka Jack,” a California Gold Rush man of Hawaiian descent who regularly appeared with gold from some location that he would never reveal. That legend triggered parallels with other immigrant experiences of the period highlighted in the play, including the surprising story of the second Chinese woman in California, as well as the astonishing experience of an African-American slave brought to California.

Audiences will be welcomed and addressed as community members from 1851, facing tricky questions about making space for newcomers even while struggling to make their own place. The Golden Rule is written and directed by K.L. Brisby with music by S. Shames and is the first produced project funded by the new Create Chula Vista Arts Grant from the City of Chula Vista.

The Golden Rule will be performed on Wednesday, June 15, at 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, June 18, at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Civic Center Library Auditorium, 365 F Street, Chula Vista CA 91910. Admission is free.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Chula Vista, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Rule#Art#Performing#Musical Theater#Asian Story Theater#Hawaiian#Chinese#African American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chula Vista, California

Chula Vista, California

30
Followers
88
Post
166
Views
ABOUT

Chula Vista Located about halfway—7.5 miles (12.1 km)—between the two downtowns of San Diego and Tijuana in the South Bay, the city is at the center of one of the richest culturally diverse zones in the United States. Chula Vista is so named because of its scenic location between the San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy