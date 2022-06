An event this Saturday is exploring the impact of childhood trauma and how acquired childhood experiences, or ACEs, can affect people later in life. Taking place at The Table on West Capitol Drive, the Milwaukee's youth: What we can learn about trauma from Marlin Dixon event is, in part, centered on the conviction of Marlin Dixon, who at 14 years old was sentenced to 18 years in prison. In 2002, Dixon with a group of young people beat a man to death.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO