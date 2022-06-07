ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tuesday’s Headlines are Going to the Mall

By Blake Aued
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalls are often derided by urban planners, but people flocked to them for a reason: From seniors who wanted to take a walk to people in wheelchairs to skateboarding teenagers, their well-maintained infrastructure made people feel safe. (City Lab) If we really want to reach carbon zero, let’s focus...

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

Muni Measure Still too Close to Call (SFGate) BART Delays after Computer Failure (SFChron, EastBayTimes) Scooters Get a Second Chance (NYTimes) Questions About Leaving Masks Optional in S.F., on Muni (LATimes) More on Parcel in Downtown San Jose Needed for BART Extension (EastBayTimes) Big Plans for Diridon Station and Real...
SAN JOSE, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: What is School Safety Edition

Apparently, safety depends on how you choose to define it. At a Zoom meeting with his “parent advisory council” on Thursday, Schools Chancellor David Banks listed many aspects of school safety that he oversees — lockdown drills, security cameras, armed guards — but never brought up the issue that should be most pressing when it comes to school safety: getting kids to school without getting hit by car drivers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines Scoot Into the Weekend

Once scorned because careless riders would leave them scattered everywhere, e-scooters are making a comeback in some cities as scooter companies have learned to work with regulators. (New York Times) Guerilla groups are rising up against the auto overlords by painting illicit crosswalks and taking the air out of SUV...
COLORADO STATE
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
#Infrastructure#Malls#Air Conditioning#Philadelphia#Robot#Washington Post#Project Connect
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Talking Headways Podcast: What Sports Teams Bring (and Don’t Bring) to Cities

This week, writer Dan Moore talks about his piece in The Ringer, “What Do Cities Lose When They Lose Pro Sports?,” about the benefits and harms of stadium deals. For those of you who get your news through your eyes and not your ears, there’s an edited transcript below the audio player. For an unedited transcript, click here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

DOT Announces ‘Better Barriers’ in Shift to Protect Bike Lanes Faster

The city Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that it will shift its bike lane hardening initiative away from bulky Jersey barriers in favor of lower and “easier to install” materials such as curb-height blocks, wave delineators, armadillo-shaped speed bumps and other features to keep cars out of bike lanes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Listen: Scary Subway Vent Shafts Sound Off In Bel-Air Video

It’s difficult to take this one seriously. The Bel-Air Association recently posted a video scaremongering about the Darth-Vader-breath-like noises that they think will emanate from proposed Metro subway ventilation shafts. The BAA opposes Metro’s future Sepulveda Transit Corridor subway “tunneling under our fragile hillside.”. This isn’t the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

