UW baseball coach Lindsay Meggs announces retirement after 13 seasons in Seattle

Cameren Menzel died at home on April 8, 2022. Cameren was born on April 12, 1945, in Everett, Washington to Marx and Winona Menzel. Cameren was the youngest of two children. Cameren worked as a home economics teacher. Later in life she worked at the Yakima Juvenile Detention Center and Ridgeview group home as a juvenile rehab counselor. In 1999 Cameren married the love of her life Edwin Boatman after dating well over ten years. Cameren is survived by her sons William (Robin) and Daniel Pitcher, Yakima, WA, Debra Roach (stepdaughter), Newport, WA, James Boatman (stepson), Riverside, CA, brother Marx Menzel, Granger, WA, grandchildren Christina (Brandon) Sare, Moxee, WA, Rebecca (Dan) Brown, Selah, WA, Benjamin, Hanna, and Brenton Boatman, Riverside, CA, Alexis and Emily Pitcher, Yakima, WA, great-grandchildren, Zane, Taeya, Abigail, Chloe, Milla, Jax. Cameren was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Boatman and her parents. Per her wishes there will be no public graveside service. There will be an invite-only picnic.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO