Cleveland, OH

Guardians host the Rangers in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers (25-28, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (24-25, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -120, Rangers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 24-25 record overall and an 11-8 record in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Texas has a 25-28 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The Rangers have gone 9-19 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .297 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

