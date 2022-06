With each passing WWE event, the calls for a Bayley return increase tenfold, and it was no different with last week's Hell in a Cell. Bayley didn't appear during the event or in the Monday Night Raw afterward, but a new tease from the WWE Superstar has fans buzzing that her long-awaited return might be around the corner. Bayley posted a new photo on Twitter that looks to be of her wrestling boots, and fans were quick to pounce and express hopes that a return is happening sooner rather than later. You can check out the full post from Bayley below.

