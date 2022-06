The first day of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Summit of the Americas has concluded following a whirlwind of programming featuring government and business leaders from across the region. Discussions focused on how the public and private sectors can cooperate to improve the rule of law, enhance trade, expand economic opportunity, help small and medium-sized businesses across the region, strengthen health systems, and foster digital transformation.

